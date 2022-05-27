F Zeen: The good life at a retreat on Kefalonia

Luxurious F Zeen, in Kefalonia, is the perfect place to soothe body and soul.

F Zeen is an elevated 5 star retreat. Located on the fable island of Kefalonia in Greece, F Zeen is proof that luxury is about simplicity, having space to breath and living a sustainable life in balance with nature. And it’s name is apt – in ancient Greek F Zeen means the “Goof Life”.

A world away form overloaded tourist spots, Kefalonia remains a hotspot of tranquility, with its all-azure sea, pebbled beaches and picturesque rocky terrain carpeted in dense foliage and olive yards.

The Greek gods surely would have approved of F Zeen – an adults only boutique retreat, an exotic paradise where all senses are engaged.

Smell the banks of fragrant oil, lemon, and cypresses that frame the pool area and breakfast terrace.

Taste: the farm to table, home grown delicacies and freshly caught seafood, prepared with local recipes.

Feel: A spa within a scenic scenery, thatch roof yoga decks overlooking the coastline and outdoors gym to breath in harmony with nature.

Relaxation is paramount and all hotel facilities are for residents only.

Emphasis to privacy, spills over into the interiors. Buildings have been constructed using rough, sandy -colored stone and linked by cobblestone pathways; undyed linen curtains billow through open windows; bedrooms feature furniture made from sun-bleached wood and handcrafted basins. A sort of sophisticated simplicity that allows you to concentrate on healing both the body and the mind.

A range of complimentary experiences, such as yoga, meditation, fitness classes, an outdoor cinema, water sports at the beach with kayak and stand up-puddle boards immediately out front – where you could just spend the day basking in the warm, Grecian sunlight.

Private trainers are on hand to help out in the gym. Guided hikes ((F Zeen is surrounded by little churches, monasteries and vineyards worth exploring), and snorkeling lessons into deep blue waters as well as entirely tailor-made stays (whether you’re on your honeymoon or indeed of a detox), organised by attentive staff.

There’s little doubt that this is one of Greece’s most impressive hotels and one of the most precious hidden gems.

For further information please visit www.fzeenretreat.com