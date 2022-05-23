Five homes to inspire your property search, all listed and sold by Savills  

Explore these incredible and character-filled homes across the south of England, each listed and sold by Savills.

From thatched cottages and former follies, to multi-room mansions and everything else in between, the country house is a pervading symbol of British culture and the desire to own and live in one is still going strong.

Thinking of moving? Explore our top picks below.

Thatched Cottage, Lower Kingswood, Tadworth, Surrey KT20

This idyllic, Grade II-Listed cottage is believed to date back to the 16th century, and the yellow stock infill frontage, casement windows and Gothic glazing bars from the 19th one. Underneath the thatched roof there are four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms—many clad in beachy white, tongue and groove panelling. The family bathroom—which is directly accessible from two of the bedrooms—has that all important double sink. And back downstairs, double doors off the dining room lead out onto an established garden with a terrace, mature trees and well stocked herbaceous borders.

Under offer with Savills, £1,350,000

The Holloway, Whiteleaf, Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire, HP27

There’s plenty to shout about when it comes to The White House, a substantial country house, encompassing close to 4,000 sq ft of space—from its elevated position with views of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty to the farmhouse-style kitchen with Aga.

Downstairs, there’s a sitting room with French doors and Purbeck stone fireplace and a separate family room; upstairs there are five bedrooms and an equal number of bathrooms, three en suite.

But it’s outside where The White House really comes to life: an all-weather tennis court, swimming pool, parking area and outbuilding and three acres of gardens populated with shrubs, mature specimen and fruit trees and a summer house.

Recently sold via Savills, £2,250,000

Rosemary Cottage, Bredons Norton, Gloucestershire GL20

Rosemary Cottage is the perfect example of a gentle renovation project—dating back to the late 19th century and, until recently, owned by two generations of the same family, it’s now in need of some modernisation. But that’s not to say it’s without charm: there are large gardens which wrap around the property, a self-contained apartment above a garage (let for a number of years) and scope for an extension, subject to planning. At present, there are four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms.

Back outside, the cottage’s Cotswold stone walls and pitched, tiled roof echo that of the village church immediately behind it, lending proof to the idea that it was once the rectory. And, at the front, a mature and pretty climber bisects the facade, where the ground and first floors meet.

Sold via Savills, offers in excess of £1,000,000

The Old School House, Sandridgebury, St Albans, Hertfordshire AL3

You will find this five bedroom home in the wing of a particularly handsome, Grade II-Listed former country home, three miles outside of St Albans.

Behind the red brick facade, the house has been renovated top to bottom, and now includes a New England-style family kitchen, hardwood floors and second floor cinema room (which could be converted into a sixth bedroom). Two of the existing bedrooms are ensuite and the further three share a family bathroom—all are well appointed.

Outside, there’s a shared, sweeping gravel driveway, manicured lawn and detached, indoor swimming pool which can be used year-round. The walking trails at Heartwood Forest are nearby, as well as the train station with direct trains to St Pancra International (from 18 minutes).

Under offer via Savills, £2,850,000

Hardley House, Norwich NR14

Hardley House is best described as historic, built in the 16th century and mentioned by Pevsner in his The Buildings of England. It’s Grade II-Listed and the original Elizabethan mouldings, fireplaces and octagonal chimney shafts survive to today. Much of that is down to the care bestowed upon the house by its previous owners, who lived in it for 35 years. Rooms of note include the terracotta-tiled and wood panelled dining room, elegant drawing room with large windows and gentleman’s club-style study.

Two staircases lead to the bedrooms; five of the total six are on the first floor. The master bedroom has a fireplace and an en suite bathroom. And it’s worth noting the bespoke, fitted dressing room on the second floor.

Outside, it’s hard to ignore the house’s commanding facade, built out of limestone, brick and flint. All of the bedrooms enjoy fine views over the gardens—kitchen gardens; raised beds; formal lawn; rose garden—and of the countryside beyond.

Recently sold via Savills, £1,800,000