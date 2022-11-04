Idyllic hotels in the Maldives, Seychelles and Mauritius, as picked out by the experts at Turquoise Holidays

The Turquoise Holiday Company partners with boutique-hotels on the world’s best beaches for the perfect winter-sun break.

The word ‘turquoise’ is an evocative one. It’s the colour we most closely associate with the sea, glassy and green-blue under a hot sun, bordered by soft sand and dotted with multi-coloured fishes.

It’s a fitting name then for a holiday company that specialises in organising tailor-made holidays to some of the world’s most beautiful islands and beaches: the Indian Ocean, the Caribbean, the South Pacific and beyond. The Turquoise Holiday Company was founded around a kitchen table by a family plus a friend, and they must have been doing something right: they’re celebrating 20 years in the business, still owned and run by the original team. (It’s a milestone which they’re celebrating, incidentally, with a talk by renowned explorer Robin Hanbury-Tenison entitled The Indian Ocean: Exploration and luxury destination in London on November 16th — you can get tickets here).

The ideals that powered Turquoise into existence back still stand firm: first-hand knowledge (few tour operators this successful can claim to have visited everywhere that they sell), expert advice and a propensity for small, boutique-style hotels.

Constance Hotels & Resorts for example — a leader in Indian Ocean idylls, where all seven of the group’s properties are squirrelled away — has been one of Turquoise’s longest-standing and most successful partners.

With a strong grip on best sustainable practices and an array of activities to suit every traveller, a Turquoise holiday to one of Constance’s sun-drenched hotels is the best way to counteract the winter blues.

Contact the Turquoise team for first-hand knowledge, expert advice and a no-obligation holiday quote to your chosen Constance property. Please telephone 01494 678400 or visit www.turquoiseholidays.co.uk. You can also book a place at their talk, ‘The Indian Ocean: Exploration and luxury destination’, featuring the renowned explorer Robin Hanbury-Tenison on November 16th at L’oscar London.

Turquoise’s pick of the best Constance resorts in the Indian Ocean

Best for gourmet cuisine

Constance Halaveli, Maldives Home to four restaurants—lauded for their fresh ingredients and pretty presentation— and two bars. Just the fine dining at Jing, along the water jetty, is worth a trip.

Best for couples, honeymooners and divers

Constance Moofushi, Maldives Far enough away to feel wonderfully remote (a 30-minute seaplane ride from the Maldivian capital); not so far as to be inconvenient. Unpretentious and quirky and close to more than 30 of the country’s best dive locations.

Best for proximity to nature

Constance Lemuria, Praslin, Seychelles Spacious wood, limestone and pink granite suites and villas that mirror the dramatic, granite hillside outside. The three beaches are home to nesting turtles; the grounds to a tortoise and peacocks.

Best for families and active travellers

Constance Ephelia, Seychelles 300 blissful acres on the Port Launay headland, part of Seychellois mainland (less travelling time; more holiday time). There’s plenty to do here, including rock climbing, zip lining and hiking the marked nature trails.

Best for luxury lovers

Constance Prince Maurice, Mauritius 89 suites and villas that manage to look regal without ever feeling over-the-top. There’s an obvious emphasis on service, with about two members of staff for every guest.

Best for golfers and endless luxury

Constance Belle Mare Plage, Mauritius This is all about choice: there are two 18-hole championship golf courses, four swimming pools and seven restaurants. There’s also a 2km-long beach and myriad complimentary watersports, including waterskiing and glass-bottom boat trips.

See more at www.turquoiseholidays.co.uk