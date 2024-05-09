LifeBook: The easy way to turn your life into the story of a lifetime

Ed Kushins enjoyed an incredible journey when he asked LifeBook Memoirs for help in writing his life story. Let LifeBook help you to create yours — a memoir or autobiography for your loved ones and future generations.

What will your legacy be?

Many people wish to pass on a legacy of their life experiences and memories to their children and grandchildren, but they are often beset by self-doubt and a lack of confidence when they try to turn their dream into reality.

Among the questions that people ask themselves when contemplating the idea of committing memories to paper are “Who would want to read my story?” and “How could I find the time and energy to embark on such a time-consuming project?”

Leaving a written legacy for your loved ones is a wonderful idea, especially when you consider how vastly different older people’s life experiences have been to those of young people today, but it is only natural to doubt oneself when considering the task.

This was a feeling that Ed Kushins had to overcome when he sat down to put his life experiences into words.

Starting the journey

Ed started his unique personal project by making a few simple notes and lists that, by his own admission, looked more like spreadsheets built around a yearly calendar. He explained, “Each year had short notes, and sometimes nothing more than single words, about significant events, activities, travels, achievements and friends in my life.”

He toyed with the idea of making something more readable out of his notes but made little progress. Then, he saw an advertisement for LifeBook Memoirs – a family business that takes great pride in helping people to produce their own private autobiographies.

Making the dream a reality

Ed said, “I saw an advertisement for LifeBook Memoirs and their offer of a well-organised programme. The programme was based on a series of face-to-face interviews that they would transcribe and then professionally develop and edit to create my own personalised memoir.

“I was further intrigued after spending time on their website, listening to and reading samples and testimonials, and I decided that I wanted to expand my notes into a real memoir, as much for myself as for the people – mostly family members – whom I thought might want to read it.”

What followed for Ed was an immensely enjoyable journey of discovery and fulfilment as the LifeBook Memoirs team set about bringing his project to fruition.

Rewarding beyond expectations

From the moment when Ed first came to LifeBook Memoirs, our team of highly skilled interviewers, ghostwriters and editors helped and guided him on every step of the way, gradually building his recollections into a bound book.

“The writing was easy, fun and interesting,” he said. “Judy, my interviewer, and I outlined the memoir structure, and our interview sessions flowed smoothly, as did the editing.

“Having the finished memoir has been rewarding far beyond my expectations, and it was well worth the effort and cost.”

For Ed, there was the great satisfaction of being able to explain his life experiences to younger generations, many of whom had little idea of the sacrifices and difficult times that older people had endured through the wars, rationing, threats of nuclear obliteration and world upheavals that had formed the backdrop to their own unique life experiences.

How LifeBook Memoirs is helping Ed look to the future

The benefits of such a collaboration can be lifelong and have the potential to ripple far into the future. As Ed said of his book, which he cleverly entitled EDification, “More people than I expected were interested in reading it. And besides rekindling – and, in some cases, clarifying – dormant memories, it has led me down paths that are influencing my present and future … reconnecting with old friends, digging into my ancestry and living the rest of my life as if I’m collecting material for Volume II.”

How LifeBook Memoirs can help you

At LifeBook Memoirs, we believe that every life story is unique and deserves to be told with care and empathy. Every book that we create is written by humans – not by AI – and our handpicked interviewers, skilled ghostwriters and experienced editors maintain standards of quality that are second to none.

As a family business, we take particular pride in the fact that our private autobiographies endure and go on to become cherished heirlooms.

A beautifully handcrafted book

Just as we did for Ed Kushins, we can help you to capture your stories exactly as you would wish and present them in a beautifully handcrafted book – for you, for your family and for generations to come.

Don’t let your life story be lost!

