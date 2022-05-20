Six family homes in the south to settle down in, all listed by Savills

Explore these incredible family homes across the south of England, each listed by Savills, with plenty of space and period details to boot.

The desire for more outside space, brought on by lockdown, shows no signs of abating, especially with families.

Thankfully, the market is starting to pick up pace, and there are a myriad examples of properties — all listed, many sold and some under offer by Savills —to inspire your search.

Our top picks, listed below, might stretch from London to Bristol, but all boast that much-longed for outside space, as well as interesting period detailing and original features.

Cotswold stone is recognised the world over, its gorgeous, golden glow a defining characteristic of the eponymous English region, and it’s not hard to see why when you look at photographs of Church Cottage. The detached building has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. You’ll find it at the very heart of Cold Aston village, in the north of the Cotswolds. In the Spring, an impressive wisteria plant winds its way up the facade and around sage coloured window frames.

Underneath the Cotswold stone-tiled roof, all of the rooms have been finished to a high standard and decorated throughout in neutral colours. The light and airy kitchen is a particular highlight, as are the two gardens. To the south-east, there’s a cottage garden with well stocked borders, all framed by a Cotswold stone wall. And to the west, the property’s main garden, overlooking the village church. As well as lawn, there’s a topiary border and wooden shed.

Under offer via Savills — £1,300,000

Blanches Farmhouse dates back to the early 1600s, but benefits from the fact that it has never been listed. Not that you’ll need to do much work. The current owners have carefully restored it and though comfortable and stylish, there’s still abundant original character throughout (think exposed beams across the length of the ground floor and an impressive vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom). There are five further bedrooms and an independent, two bedroom annexe.

The layout flows well and there’s plenty of opportunity for entertaining, from the farmhouse kitchen, with an Aga stove and double Belfast sink, to the L-shape garden room.

Outside, the property is approached via a sweeping gravel driveway and the gardens boast a collection of mature shrubs and borders, a formal parterre box garden and a vegetable patch.

Blanches Farmhouse is conveniently located close to the A38, M4 and M5 motorways. Parkway railway station is a short drive away, with direct trains into London.

Sold via Savills — £1,325,000

This attractive four storey Georgian house was built in the early 19th century— around the same time as Regent’s Canal, which it happens to back onto. Original features from this period include crenellated balconies, mitred windows, shutters and cornicing.

The interiors, however, are entirely of today: smoky grey walls; a terrific, glass-fronted wine cellar; sleek, stainless steel-top kitchen.

There are five bedrooms, one ensuite, and a second family bathroom. The entire second floor lends itself to the master bedroom, which as well as its own bathroom, has a cleverly designed dressing area.

The garden is a joy, a mixture of modern paving and blousy borders, bordered on either side by low brick walls and at the end by the canal—all allowing an exceptional amount of light to flow into the back of the house. Angel is a short walk away and the West End and Canary Wharf are both within easy cycling distance. Alternatively, make the most of the canal which stretches from Little Venice to Limehouse Basin, via Regent’s Park, King’s Cross and the new Camley Street Natural Park, and Broadway Market.

Sold via Savills — £3,600,000

South End House was built in the early 18th century by Captain John Grey, a property developer and naval officer, who was appointed captain of HMS Folkestone. The mariner is also responsible for the construction of the whole of Montpelier Row—perhaps one of the finest examples of a Georgian street in the greater London area.

Though shielded behind wrought iron gates, the house itself enjoys views over Marble Hill, a Palladian villa and gardens under the protection of and recently restored by English Heritage. The winding River Thames can also be glimpsed from some of the rooms.

Though some of the interiors are in need of modernising, it’s tricky to do them—lit by typically large Georgian windows—justice. There’s a touch of the surreal here, as if such a place cannot possibly fit so close to central London: the Gothic-style sitting room, galleried reception hall with mahogany staircase and operational box shutters. Many of the rooms benefit from oversized fireplaces. There are seven bedrooms in total—one with its own sitting area—and five bedrooms. The eight reception rooms are geared towards entertaining. Outside, there are walled gardens and ample parking for multiple vehicles.

Sold via Savills — £10,500,000

Once a working dairy, this four bedroom family home, moments from Guildford, has been reimagined and now benefits from an envy-inducing Mediterranean feel and latest in modern technology.

There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms, a double aspect drawing room with a wood burner, and a swimming pool in the former farm’s travertine stone courtyard (in the height of summer, this area can be three to four degrees higher than its surroundings). And though you wouldn’t guess it from the stained glass windows, some of the new technology includes super fast fibre broadband, an automated car turntable and air source pump pool heating. Old meets new in the bespoke kitchen which was where butter was produced—the unique roof shape once helped to keep the space cool and naturally ventilated, and still does today.

The Dairy is located in between Shamley Green—which has a village green, local shop and post office, two pubs and a church—and Blackheath, in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. As well as plenty of walking and riding routes, there are a number of excellent schools in the area.

For sale via Savills — offers in excess of £2,200,000

Though The Barn House dates back to the mid-18th century and has successfully retained plenty of its original features, it manages to feel thoroughly modern inside thanks to a decade-long refurbishment. (Think underfloor heating and a glass-galleried hallway).

There are five bedrooms (the principal bedroom with its oak floor, vaulted ceiling and wide Juliet balcony is a particular highlight), four bathrooms and five reception rooms.

Bifold doors in the huge kitchen—with an Aga at its heart—open onto a sensational view of coppice-topped, undulating hills. And the Barn’s own gardens include a sunken terrace, pleached limes and productive kitchen garden.

The Grade II Listed property is situated in the centre of Loders village, largely considered to be one of the most attractive parts of west Dorset; the Georgian market town of Bridport is a few miles away.

Sold via Savills — £1,950,000