Subsidised tree packs from the Woodland Trust – the easy way to transform your land

Trees have far-reaching benefits for all of us. From boosting wellbeing, to helping absorb pollution, to creating habitats for wildlife – planting trees on your land or in your garden is a great way to not only improve your space, but improve life for other people, wildlife and the environment.

The Woodland Trust’s Subsidised Tree packs make it easy to plant. Available on the Woodland Trust website from October-March, these packs are a great opportunity for landowners to transform their garden or smallholding during tree planting season. Plus, they’re subsidised, meaning you’ll pay as little as 43p per tree, and delivery is free too!

Not sure what kind of trees you need? Here’s a breakdown of all the packs available to order now:

Plant for Pollinators tree pack

This pack is perfect if you want to create a habitat for pollinators. It includes tree species which flower in different seasons, providing nectar, pollen and nesting sites for pollinators all year round.

Featuring Crab Apple trees which will grow sweetly scented blossoms, Rowan trees which produce creamy-white flowers, Goat Willows which grow flowers in catkins, plus several more varieties, this pack can create a beautiful feature as well as being a haven for hundreds of insect species and other wildlife.

Plant for Pollinators pack includes 210 trees from just £92.

Shelterbelt tree pack



If you own a larger plot of land with livestock, the Shelterbelt tree pack is the ideal way to protect your animals from fierce weather. This pack creates a 10 x 125m shelterbelt and is available in four different varieties meaning you can customise it based on your location and needs. You can mix species at random or plant the smaller shrubs down one edge to create a graded woodland which may improve the value for shelter and wildlife.

Shelterbelt pack includes 210 trees from just £92

Hedgerow tree pack

These packs are great for filling in existing hedgerows that have become sparse and patchy, or creating new ones to divide your land into sections. Hedgerows make landscapes more permeable and habitable for wildlife. They also create pathways for wildlife to move along and live within that are invaluable for maintaining and increasing biodiversity.

Made up of saplings approximately 20-60cm in height (depending upon species), these packs create shrubby hedgerows along with a tree species of your choice to grow up through the hedgerow. These trees provide height at intervals along the hedge and significantly increase the biodiversity and habitat benefits of the hedgerow.

Hedgerow packs available in lengths from 15 metres at just £63

Targeting Tree Disease tree pack

We’ve already mentioned how crucial trees are, but did you know that they’re under threat? 60 million trees have already been taken by Dutch elm disease and 126 million trees in British woods are at risk of ash dieback. There are 14 pests and diseases attacking our native trees, 4 of which have reached epidemic levels and more diseases are nearing our borders.

The Targeting Tree Disease pack helps you restore existing woodland or hedgerows and regenerate countryside that is threatened by disease. It’s ideal for growing on larger plots of land.

Pack includes 45 trees from just £32

Urban tree pack

You don’t have to live in the countryside to plant trees – trees in urban areas deliver a wide range of benefits too. They provide much-needed space for wildlife, absorb pollution and boost health and wellbeing for generations.

This pack of 15 trees is the ideal size for helping you to create more green spaces in an urban area, whether it’s in your garden or to share with neighbours and the wider community.

Pack includes 15 trees from just £24

