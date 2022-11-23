Take your Christmas gifts to new heights this year with Aspinal’s magical, celestial-inspired collection

Get ready to play among the stars this festive season with Aspinal’s ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ collection: a dazzling offering of metallic tones, twinkly fabrics and festive hues, all inspired by a winter’s night sky.

Enjoy 20% off all items as part of Black Friday sales.

‘Tis the season to ignore the gloomy weather outside and turn your eye to something sparkly instead, to help get you in the festive spirit. This year, Aspinal’s ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ collection is inspired by the twinkling starry night sky, with fabrics that encapsulate the essence of Christmas magic.

If you find yourself trawling through department stores a week, or a few days, before Christmas, desperately trying to find a gift which says ‘I promise I spent more than 20 minutes after work finding this for you’, then now is your time to make a change.

A selection of gifts from Aspinal’s ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ Collection

Think Art Deco-inspired jewels, re-imagined British heritage tweed (with a glittery edge) and opulent metallic tones, all designed to emulate the joy and magic of the festive period.

With a wide range of gifts — from the small to the standout, the practical — think luxurious velvet stockings (choose from two embroidered designs) that would look good draped over any fireplace and can be personalised through embroidery; to mini Star Clutch bags in champagne and silver tones that are perfect for nights out under shimmering Christmas lights; there is something on offer for everyone, whether you’re shopping for him, her, or children.

A sublime selection of games and accessories with a touch of Christmas magic. These are gifts that the whole family can enjoy time and time again, whilst you make memories to treasure.

Large Backgammon Set in Deep Shine Amazon Brown Croc, £1,295 — www.aspinaloflondon.com

After you’ve lit the Christmas pudding, exhausted charades and are enjoying a glass of something sweet by the fire, what could be better than bringing out a game for the whole family to enjoy? Whether you prefer scrabble, backgammon, chess or monopoly, choose from a range of opulent fabrics to suit your style, with backgammon presented in a rich brown croc finish leather exterior or chess completed with a luxurious lambskin leather chessboard.

Luxury Personalised Christmas Stockings, £195 — www.aspinaloflondon.com

Guaranteed to add a touch of sophistication to your mantle place this year, the Luxury Personalised Christmas Stockings come in two sumptuous tones: a deep blue velvet ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ hand embroidered setting, depicting a starry night sky; or a lush green velvet Evergreen Woodland scene.

Say goodbye to yet another year of bubble bath gift sets and fluffy socks with this stunning collection of embroidered bags, glistening fabrics and timeless items that are guaranteed to stand out from the crowd.

Pink and Gold Maison Tweed Lottie Bag, £595 — www.aspinaloflondon.com

Twinkle, twinkle, little bag…

If you’ve already started probing your loved one for her Christmas wish list (we applaud you), only to be met by ‘a bag would be nice’, knowing what style and where to look can feel daunting. To point you in the right direction, look no further than Aspinal’s ‘Lottie’ bag, which comes in a range of sizes, from micro to large. The pink and gold Maison tweed style is particularly pretty, reminiscent of the soft wispy hues of a crisp winter’s dawn.

Bijou Jewellery Box in Navy Floral Hand Embroidery, £995 — www.aspinaloflondon.com

The velvet navy, hand-embroidered silk Bijou Jewellery Case is the ultimate all-rounder and a gorgeous addition to a dressing table. The navy croc exterior perfectly matches the floral embroidered design, whilst inside, a plush orange interior will keep your most treasured items safe.

Mini Madison Tote in Deep Shine Chestnut Croc, £495 — www.aspinaloflondon.com

Offered in a deep chestnut tone, the Mini Madison is the perfect-sized tote bag that can be worn over your shoulder or hand-held. Its subtle shine finish will see you through from morning to night, and is a lovely option for those not quite ready to jump in at the sparkly deep end.

Hand Embroidered Bags, from £1,350 — www.aspinaloflondon.com

It’s hard not to fall in love with the hand-embroidered scenes depicted on the Mayfair bag. Choose from a sumptuous midnight blue portraying animals in a woodland scene; a striking olive velvet with an English garden scene or a rich emerald with a dramatic Bird of Paradise across the front panel. Or, if you’re after something smaller, the soft pink ‘Mini Mayfair’ is a wonderful, vintage-inspired design depicting birds on flora and fauna. Each is as magical as the next.

Gifting for men can often go one of two ways — jokey and kitsch, or excessive and macho. If you’ve exhausted socks, boxers, James Bond-related trinkets and refuse to buy any more whiskey, then these options will help inspire gifts to cherish this Christmas.

Never judge a man until you’ve walked in his shoes, but absolutely do judge him based on his overnight bag. You just can’t go wrong with a holdall. Go for well-made, understated quality that will last for years, to see you through weekend getaways and overnight trips. This sleek, elegant design is a fool-proof, timeless option for any generation.

Men’s Gym Bag from £395 — www.aspinaloflondon.com

Put a spring in his step this winter by gifting luxury golf accessories. Choose between a tobacco pebble leather golf ball holder, a discreet scorecard holder in pebbled navy leather, a cleverly-designed golf tee holder with buckle and strap or, for Christmas parties at the golf course, sterling silver golf-inspired cufflinks.

Golf Accessories from £70 — www.aspinaloflondon.com

Travel Watch and Ring Box, from £125 — www.aspinaloflondon.com

If Andy Murray’s wedding ring-attached-to-his-shoe-string mishap from last year has taught us anything, it is that men need somewhere safe to keep their rings and watches whilst on the go. Aspinal’s compact and discreet travel watch and ring box comes in an antique silver pebble leather, an elegant navy or jet black with a soft suede inner lining and can be personalised with initials for that added special touch. It’s the smartest way to keep your valuables safe whilst you’re at the gym, away from home…or playing in a tennis championship.