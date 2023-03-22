Tetrad’s fine furniture: Traditional craft and timeless styles since 1968

For over 50 years, Tetrad has been making fine British upholstery to the highest standards, thanks to its unswerving commitment to traditional craftsmanship and using only the finest materials to create furniture that feels as beautiful to sit on as it does to look at.

Offering bespoke, made-to-order pieces, Tetrad’s new website lets you bring your designs to life with a 3D product configurator tool, that allows you to visualise your favourite sofa in your chosen fabric and finishing details – leather piping, buttoned back or mix and match fabrics, it’s your turn to play the designer.

You can even transport it (virtually!) with their AR feature to see how it would look in your room. Once you’ve decided on your sofa and style, head to one of their trusted partner retailers, based throughout the UK to place your order.

Built in Lancashire to stand the test of time

Using traditional hand-crafted techniques and only the finest materials, Tetrad’s furniture promises timeless style, that’s built to last. Generations of experience in combining eclectic British design with precision-perfect craft ensures that a Tetrad sofa isn’t just effortlessly stylish and comfortable but also extraordinarily robust, supported by its 15-year frame guarantee.

A look for every room

With a wide choice of beautiful fabrics and sofa shapes and sizes to choose from, Tetrad offers a look for every room, from classic to contemporary and formal to relaxed. The range includes everything from deeply buttoned classic chesterfields, hand-antiqued masterpieces, to their family-friendly loose cover collection, country classic Harris Tweed, to sectionals as big as your family demands. With styles and sizes to suit all, there’s not many manufacturers that sofas are genuinely as beautiful to sit on as they look.

Luxurious fabrics that look as good as they feel

Tetrad has always led the field in offering distinctive, high-quality fabrics in a range of colours and textures, from cosseting checks and herringbones, characterful hand-antiqued leathers to alluring velvets in jewel-like colours that will bring any scheme to life. Covers range from fitted, for a tailored look, to beautifully crafted loose covers with a more relaxed feel. Choose your sofa style and favourite fabric using their 3D product visualiser online.

Be your own interior designer

When you’ve fallen for a Tetrad sofa, it’s always good to have an insight into how it will look in your home. Their cutting-edge 3D product configurator allows you to build your bespoke sofa design, from fabric to feet and every finishing detail in between to visualise how it will look in exquisite detail. Spin it 360 degrees, zoom in for fine details and even see how it looks in your room with the augmented reality tool. Design your Tetrad your way.

Tetrad — tetrad.co.uk