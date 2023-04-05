The Benmore Estate: Treasure Island

With acres of towering Scottish hills to stalk and myriad remote islands to explore, the Benmore estate is a dreamland for each generation.

Events of recent years have seen unprecedented challenges; however, a silver lining for many of us has been a renewed appreciation for the family and togetherness. Rediscovering small pleasures, embarking on thrilling adventures and, for parents and grandparents, bringing back to life the holidays of the past through the enthusiastic eyes of young children has provided much-needed comfort and solace.

There’s a very special place in Scotland where this kind of magic happens every day: the Benmore Estate, on the island of Mull. Arriving there is like stepping back in time to a pristine world of soaring peaks and open skies, wooded glens and white beaches — but with the added excitement that comes from knowing that every moment will bring a new, special experience. It’s the perfect setting for a cross-generational holiday of a lifetime, which comes from the vision of its owner, Tim Radford, who saw an opportunity to share the pleasures and magic of this island paradise. Mull’s bewitching beauty is central to this Scottish holiday: land and sea are home to darting dolphins, kingfishers, basking sharks and orcas, with falcons and sea eagles soaring high above the cliffs hunting for prey.

Guests experience Nature in the raw here: stags roaring in the glen, otters scavenging for food along the coast, puffins nesting on the Treshnish Isles, west of Mull.

Something for everyone

The Benmore estate offers something for each generation, whether classic Highland sport or beach barbecuing on a remote west coast island. From quietly contemplating the wonder of the natural world to energetic adventures that include river, loch and sea fishing, stalking, hiking, mountain biking, tennis, paddleboarding and kayaking, the combination of the much loved traditions of a Highland holiday, together with a spectacular coastal location, is the secret to Benmore’s magic.

For the inquisitive, the estate has two boats, Benmore Lady and Corra-Bheinn, which take guests on wildlife-spotting trips or to explore a patchwork of remote islands, the history of which is as spellbinding as its beaches. Two of the best islands are Iona, where St Columba founded Scotland’s first Christian monastery, and Staffa, which is dotted with hidden caves, so striking that they inspired Mendelssohn to compose his Hebrides Overture. ‘The freedom of discovering these islands and the magical Mull coastline onboard our estate boats is an experience of which I never tire,’ says Mr Radford.

And for keen anglers, a boat trip unlocks the opportunity to catch a really big one: the sea is brimming with huge skate, as well as tope, mackerel and langoustine. A sea-fishing outing only rivals with the thrill of spending a day on a wooden boat, rod in hand, as lochs and rivers around you teem with trout and salmon.

Where lasting memories are forged

But then, with its 32,000 acres of magnificent countryside, Benmore really feels like a vast adventure playground. Each season brings its own rewards, from whale watching and beach games in the summer to stalking red deer in autumn and winter. On a sunny spring day, you could be out pulling up the lobster pots in the morning and shooting clays in the afternoon, with a lunchtime pitstop for a picnic by the loch.

Those with good legs and energy to spare can try climbing up Ben More, Mull’s only munro, for some really spectacular views. However, if that sounds like too much work, a track along the loch and the road that runs the length of Glen Forsa provide equally scenic, but less strenuous alternatives. And for those who would like to venture outside the estate’s confines, Mull has several ancient castles, a Bronze-Age stone circle and three golf courses well worth visiting.

From wild creatures to creature comforts

After the exhilaration of the wide range of experiences on offer, Benmore provides an opportunity to relax and spend time with friends and family at Knock House, which has been lovingly brought back to life by Mr Radford. A traditional West Highland sporting lodge, it was once home to John, 9th Duke of Argyll, and his wife, Princess Louise, Queen Victoria’s fourth daughter. In its luxurious 21st-century incarnation, it can host up to 20 guests.

Giving back to Nature

With such beautiful surroundings, it’s hardly surprising that Mr Radford would want to focus on sustainability in order to preserve the estate for future generations to enjoy. The Benmore estate already produces hydro-electricity, enough to power 350 homes on the island, but 2021 also saw the beginning of a very special project: the planting of more than 2,890 acres of mostly native mixed broadleaf trees in the Glen Forsa valley is the next big investment in the natural world.

‘This project will restore the glen to its former beauty, rejuvenating the land, encouraging biodiversity and protecting the river that meanders through it — as well as the migrating salmon that swim in it,’ says Mr Radford.

The Benmore estate is Scotland at its most captivating: a place of sea, hills, tweed and unspoilt Nature. Seize the opportunity to have a holiday of a lifetime and have this private paradise to yourself this summer.

