Join Jo Thompson, The Land Gardeners, Jekka McVicar and Shane Connolly for a celebration of gardening.

Country Life will be hosting two events at The Chelsea Barracks Spring Fair next month, timed to coincide with the first Chelsea Flower Show to be held in May since 2019, which takes place across the road.

The first event will feature Chelsea gold medallist Jo Thompson, who is curating the series of talks for the fair; the others are Bridget Elworthy and Henrietta Courtauld of The Land Gardeners.

There will also be a chance to attend talks and events hosted by Shane Connolly, Jekka McVicar, Manoj Malde, plus Chelsea gold medallists Charlotte Harris and Hugo Bugg. They will cover a range of subjects, from environmental floristry and colour in the garden to the medicinal properties of herbs and how soil is key to healthy plants, people and the planet.

Book tickets here on the Eventbrite website — and you can scroll down to see the whole programme.

The fair will see the outdoor spaces of Belgravia’s newest destination transformed to celebrate the flower show’s return with floral and plant installations by environmental floristry pioneer Shane Connolly, as well as specialists offering the best of British food and drinks, artisanal products and workshops.

Mulberry Square will be transformed into a marketplace curated by the Beautiful & Useful Craft Fair, where visitors will be able to buy sustainable crafts, such as ceramic pots, British-grown plants and rustic plant supports.

There will also be homeware and gardening accessories, including silkscreen prints of flowers and herbs by Hannah McVicar, flowers from the Electric Daisy Flower Farm in Wiltshire, plus florist’s accessories, gifts and sculptural and functional woodwork by Ash and Plumb.

For more information, visit www.chelseabarracks.com. The Spring Fair celebrates the first of several new openings coming soon to Chelsea Barracks on a permanent basis this year

The Spring Fair Programme

Wednesday May 25

2pm

Herbs: more than a garnish by gardening expert, author and broadcaster Jekka McVicar

4pm

Soil to table by award-winning garden designerd and renovators The Land Gardeners

6pm

The gardener’s palette hosted by internationally renowned landscape designer and Chelsea gold medallist Jo Thompson

Thursday May 26

2pm

How green is your bouquet? by pioneer in environmental floristry Shane Connolly

6pm

Creating a sense of space in your garden by award-winning landscape designers and Chelsea gold medallists Charlotte Harris and Hugo Bugg

Friday May 27

2pm

Creating intimate garden spaces hosted by landscape designer and Chelsea gold medallist Jo Thompson

4pm

Colour my world by award-winning garden designer Manoj Malde

6pm

The art of the outdoors: sculpture and the landscape by art curators Marshall Murray