The 10 best University town (and city) property hotspots in Britain

More and more graduates are returning to live within the shadow of their alma mater – some are property hotspots, others less so. Here's out pick of the best – and priciest – university towns and cities in Britain ideal for settling down in well beyond your 20s.
‘The happy memories people make at university can certainly exert a very strong pull,’ Andrew Perratt, head of country at Savills, told Country Life.
‘We’re seeing both young families and older couples returning to these locations, which offer a brilliant quality of life, as well as an attractive price differential with London.’
With that in mind we’ve picked out a top 10 – and examples of what sort of money you’d need to afford a fine family home in one of these superb spots.
Oxford – £2.35 million
Lathbury Road – six beds, needs a bit of work. £2.35m via Savills.
Cambridge – £1.5m
Chesterton Road – six beds, and a gorgeous family home. Particularly if you like blue kitchens… (you have been warned). £1.5m via Carter Jonas.
Edinburgh – £1.075m
Chester Street – absolutely stunning. £1.075m via DJ Alexander.
Bristol – £1.2m
In the village of Redland, away from the centre – but not too far away. £1.2m via CJ Hole.
York – £1.395m
Just traditional enough, just modern enough. Splendid. £1.395m via Carter Jonas.
Leeds – £1.1m
An Arts-and-Crafts house in Weetwood, north of the city centre. £1.1m via Carter Jonas.
Newcastle – £995,000
Six bedroom home, totally refurbished by someone with a taste for Footballers’ Wives chic, next to the cricket club in Jesmond. £995k via Sanderson Young.
St Andrews – £1.5m
A few steps from town, the golf course and probably 90 seconds from the beach. You could get something for under £800k, but this one is a cracker and thus £1.5m via Savills.
Exeter – £800,000
A pretty incredible chance to buy a proper Victorian pile. Work needed, but not as much as you might think. £800,000 via Stags.
Norwich – £825,000
Given the choice we’d be tempted to commute into town from one of the coastal villages, but if you’re keen to be in the city this is superb. £825,000 via Websters.
