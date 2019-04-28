16 majestic homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our regular round-up of the finest homes to have come to the market recently includes some truly incredible properties in and around the Home Counties.

A beautiful brand new home built by Aspire Luxury Properties to the highest specification. Lower ground entertainment area including juice bar and gym, double garage and car stacker, staff flat and landscaped garden.

A beautifully presented Grade II listed farmhouse in an exceptionally good position on the fringes of a delightful, tranquil green. 4 reception rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, double garaging, car port, stores, barn studio and paddocks. Main house and barn studio approximately 3,129 sq ft. About 6 acres

A character filled Grade II listed conversion with fabulous entertainment spaces, set on the fringes of a highly desirable village. 6 reception rooms, 6 bedroom suites, extensive garaging and outbuildings including a 24m storage/party barn. Main house is approximately 6,768 sq ft. About 6.6 acres

A charming and beautifully appointed period house, Listed Grade II, standing in a delightful mature garden setting, with commanding views across Delamere Forest and the surrounding countryside.

A newly built mansion on the Wentworth Estate, beautifully situated within striking distance of Virginia Water and the Wentworth Club House.

A stunning family home built by the multi-award winning developers Royalton, located on the prestigious Crown Estate, Oxshott.

A superbly renovated 16th, Grade II listed former farmhouse with character in a countryside setting.Stable yard, including 8 stables, ménage and paddocks.

A unique home of character occupying a superior position within an exclusive coastal estate with direct beach access. 5 reception rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, bespoke fitted kitchen, billiard room and heated swimming pool.

A wealth of original features and magnificent gardens. 4 reception rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 bath/shower rooms, study, playroom, 2 cellars, triple bay cart lodge and garage, office, workshop, greenhouse, stunning gardens, walled swimming pool and maze. About 5.75 acres

An impressive home on a prime residential road set within beautiful south facing grounds. 4 reception rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, triple garage and planning permission for a swimming pool complex.

Beautiful private house with views over neighbouring golf course. Separate 2 bedroom cottage, studio measuring over 1,000 sq ft, swimming pool and lake.

Beautifully presented family home offering a rural feel in a convenient location. 5 reception rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, leisure complex including heated swimming pool, Jacuzzi, built-in barbeque, tennis court, basketball court, outbuilding/office and garden.

Built to the most exactly standards by Fairmile Homes, situated on the prestigious Crown Estate, extending to about 11,659 sq ft. Indoor swimming pool complex, triple garage and landscaped garden.

Grandeur and elegance on the edge of a pretty rural Surrey village. Grade II listed.

One of the finest waterside properties on the East Coast, enjoying a third of a mile frontage to the River Crouch. 4 principal reception rooms, 8 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, tennis court, pool, 4 acre meadow, private beach, slipway and moorings.

Wonderful example of classic Georgian architecture where the proportions throughout are exemplary and the presentation is immaculate. 6 reception rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, garden, summer pavilion, swimming pool, tennis court and cottage.

