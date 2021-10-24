16 wonderful country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

From under £700,000 to over £18,000,000, we take a look at some of the finest homes to appear in Country Life in the past week or so.

Midgham House is a magical and valuably unlisted country house set in an historic parkland setting.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Turville Heath House occupies a unique Chiltern Hills location, on a wide unspoilt leafy heath with a famous lime avenue, in an elevated rural setting adjoining magnificent riding and walking.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Westbury Manor is located on the edge of West Meon, a delightful and vibrant village with a number of amenities including a village shop, butchers, well-regarded pub.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming detached four-bedroom farmhouse built of Cotswold stone with outbuildings. Set in a beautiful position within 31 acres.

For sale with Hayman-Joyce via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Detached cottage ideal for extending, set in a quiet but accessible location. Provides 1,116 sq. ft. of living space in 2.36 acres.

For sale with TW Gaze via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Beltingham House dates from 1750 and is a fine example of a classical Georgian village house.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A gorgeous, characterful six-bedroom 3,700 sq. ft barn conversion (not listed) with an endless, indoor heated swimming pool.

For sale with Prestige Property Group via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II listed two-bedroom character cottage in a village location not far from the famous surfing beach at Perranporth.

For sale with Clive Pearce via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A sublime three-bedroom Tudor period cottage nestled in Great Wilne with magnificent landscaped gardens extending to 1.65 acres.

For sale with John German via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Three-bedroom house with outbuildings, polytunnels, hardstanding areas and arable land. A former plant nursery set in 26.08 acres.

For sale with GTH via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautifully presented six-bedroom detached family home, located in a rural setting within The Warren area of Crowborough.

For sale with Wood & Pilcher via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

The Laurels offers a beautiful garden and a home full of character and charm in the village of Udimore, on the outskirts of Rye.

For sale with Rush Witt & Wilson via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A substantial five-bedroom family home, set in 2.5 acres, within an idyllic and private location. 3724 sq. ft. plus outbuildings.

For sale with Maxwell Hodgson Estate Agents via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An exceptional detached period family home, set in approx. 3.62 acres of gardens and grounds with elevated views over the valley.

For sale with Simon Blyth via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming Grade II listed four-bedroom home set in 0.75 acres with a wealth of period features, annexe and private gardens.

For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Spacious residence with a detached cottage that could generate income or be additional family accommodation. Set in tidy grounds.

For sale with Williams & Goodwin The Property People via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.