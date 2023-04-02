17 wonderful homes across Britain, as seen in Country Life

Our round-up this week includes everything from a sprawling mansion full of history to a remote cabin getaway.

The Nunnery is an idyllic Grade II listed country house believed to date back to the 16th Century with later extensions.

The house has been refurbished and modernised, with accommodation that extends to over 6,900 sq ft arranged over three floors and is well balanced between formal and informal living.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Elegant country house with generously proportioned accommodation and views, located just a short walk from Westerham town.

For sale with Jackson Stops via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An outstanding family house of more than 5,000 sq. ft. with triple garage and gardens, in a rural location very close to York.

For sale with Blenkin & Co via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Splendid William and Mary 17th century Grade II* listed orangery, beautifully located on the southern edge of Northwick Park.

For sale with Hayman-Joyce via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A very rare opportunity to acquire a 15th Century Grade II listed country home in the pretty village of Winkfield.

The house is set within a walled garden with a heated swimming pool and an annexe, and permission is in place for an extension and other changes.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Ashmore House is a beautiful late Georgian country house from the 16th century with well-presented accommodation and quintessentially English gardens and grounds.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An extensive equestrian property including converted barn, detached holiday cottage, stable yard, riding arena and 12.15 acres of land.

For sale with Hobbs Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful detached five-bedroom farmhouse with numerous reception rooms, indoor swimming pool and over three acres of land.

For sale with Cooper and Tanner via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A distinctive four-bedroom Grade ll listed property with parking and a garage, located in the heart of Woodbridge close to the River Deben.

For sale with Fenn Wright via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Known as “The Chapel Of Rock” this stunning and unique home sits within a large plot with storage building and large paved patio ideal for al fresco dining.

For sale with FSS via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An attractive detached country home requiring full modernisation with two additional cottages and outbuildings, sitting in approx. 1.58 acres.

For sale with GSC Grays via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Yew Tree House is a charming Grade II listed family home with a wealth of traditional features, an extensive garden and swimming pond.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A four-bedroom detached family home built around 1920 with far-reaching views and large mature garden, situated on a countryside lane.

For sale with Wood & Pilcher via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A spectacular, contemporary barn conversion on a large plot in a convenient location with outstanding countryside views.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Raydale Cottage is a beautiful Dales property with unspoilt views and retaining original character and charm, set in a truly exceptional location.

For sale with JR Hopper via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming and quirky Grade II listed house built in 1710, arranged over three floors and sitting in just under an acre of garden.

For sale with Winkworth via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A unique opportunity to purchase a new bespoke cedar holiday lodge on the spectacular Galloway coastline with uninterrupted south facing sea views.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.