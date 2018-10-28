18 gorgeous country homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the houses to grace Country Life in the past week or two, including a stunning loch-side estate in Perthshire.

Grade II listed 17th Century part thatched four bedroom cottage with double garage, in a plot of 0.37 acres with country views.

Superbly presented four bedroom detached residence, renovated to a high standard, with views of the surrounding countryside.

Wonderful six bed Georgian house with lovely views of Dartmoor, a two bed cottage, large garden and outbuildings, in 1.8 acres.

A 5000 sq.ft. south facing Victorian country house in grounds of over an acre. 7 beds, 3 receptions, paddock. EPC F.

Handsome 17th Century farmhouse and barns set in approximately two acres.

A stunning detached Grade II listed family home set in this idyllic position with stupendeous views.

A colonial style, four bed country cottage, 0.5 of an acre, swimming pool, outbuildings, triple bay cart lodge, office and wash room.

Well-presented four bed period family home with versatile barn/annexe, situated in a popular rural village.

An impressive six bedroom Victorian home in the heart of Matfield offering gardens with a paved terraced and a vegetable garden. EPC F.

This wonderful Grade ll* listed double house dates back to 1726 and offers exceptional lateral entertaining space, in one of Westminster’s most desirable enclaves.

Immaculate landmark coastal property with panoramic views to Blakeney Point.

Village house on a grand scale and constructed to a high specification, located between York and Harrogate.

A substantial and versatile six bed family home with gardens, three cottages, circa 5 acres of land and equestrian facilities.

Highland Perthshire estate on the banks of Loch Rannoch. About 100.2 acres. Principal house with five cottages.

A unique Grade I listed house of outstanding proportions, finished to an exacting standard, with rolling countryside views.

An Arts and Crafts designed family home with stunning gardens and grounds in a delightfully unspoilt Warwickshire village.

A charming family home set in private grounds directly adjoining Ilkley Moor with stunning views of Wharfedale. EPC E.

A delightful detached Grade II listed thatched cottage with charming gardens, parking and a timber carport with useful room above.

