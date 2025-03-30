Country houses for sale

18 magnificent homes for sale from £550k to £20 million, as seen in Country Life

From a charming thatched cottage to a 300-acre estate with its own vineyard, here's our pick of places to come to the market via Country Life of late.

(Image credit: Savills)
Buckinghamshire — £1,700,000
A seven-bedroom old rectory dating back almost 500 years, set in a beautiful village.

property

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

There are fine gardens, plentiful period features and a self-contained four bedroom two-storey annexe.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

property

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

Hertfordshire — £2,250,000
Almost 7,000 sq ft of space at this Grade II-listed country house that was — according to research by the agents — built by a relative of Christopher Wren and remodelled by Sir John Soane.

property

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

There are six bedrooms, an acre of gardens and over an acre of separate paddock, plus beautifully proportioned rooms and plenty of scope to improve.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

property

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

Oxfordshire — £5,750,000
A 17th century home of real grandeur, set on the banks of the River Thame and approached by an impressive carriage drive.

property

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

As well as the wonderful old at house at the heart, there is a pool, tennis court, two cottages and nearly ten acres of land.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

property

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

Essex — £19,900,000
The Stokes Hall Estate is a 327-acre country property with an enormous 23,000sq ft residence at its centre.

property

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

There is space, beauty and modern facilities that a top-end hotel would be envious of — plus an enormous list of property and holdings up for sale that include farmland and a vineyard. If you don't want to take it all on, the sellers will split in to lots.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

property

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

Cornwall — £779,950
An impressive detached home with of quirky design with studio, gardens and parking.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

For sale with Clive Pearce. See more pictures and details for this property.

Derbyshire — £625,000
A beautifully presented five-bedroom Georgian home with period charm, countryside views, low-maintenance outdoor space and off-street parking.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

For sale with John German. See more pictures and details for this property.

Hampshire — £1,895,000
The beautifully-restored Rose Cottage is as delightful a place as you could hope for, with stables, an acre of grounds and a picturesque yet convenient location.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Kent — £1,200,000
This charming 18th century, Grade II-listed country home bursts with character and modern convenience.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.

Kent — £1,199,000
A barn-style property that's a complete blank canvas, which comes with a separate annexe, substantial garaging, adjoining pastureland and a pond.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Leicestershire — £1,750,000
A touch of‘Grand Designs’ in this Mediterranean-style, split-level contemporary family home.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

For sale with Bentons. See more pictures and details for this property.

North Yorkshire — £595,000
Right on the village green and with splendid views, this handsome Grade II-listed home has five bedrooms and plenty of character features.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

For sale with GSC Grays. See more pictures and details for this property.

North Yorkshire — £1,000,000
The Barn House is a home full of surprises, with panoramic views, paddock and woodland within its 1.5 acres.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

For sale with JR Hopper. See more pictures and details for this property.

Somerset — £550,000
A touch of fairytale look about this 16th-century cottage, with delightfully maintained gardens front and rear.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

For sale with GTH. See more pictures and details for this property.

Somerset — £1,000,000
A seven-bedroom, 18th-century home that has been sympathetically updated, with half an acre of gardens and a village location.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.

Somerset — £2,000,000
A gorgeous hamstone house and ancient watermill that comes with eight self-catering holiday units, plus almost seven acres of gardens and meadows, plus a stream and mill pond.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

Suffolk — £1,200,000
This former coach house — approached via a long drive — has sweeping valley views, and an enviable, secluded position.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

Surrey — £1,200,000
The Granary is a fantastic property blending historic charm and contemporary living, with 3.5 acres that include wonderful equestrian facilities.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

For sale with Churchill Country & Equestrian. See more pictures and details for this property.

Warwickshire — £675,000
You'd never know at first glance that this new house in the Cotswolds hadn't been here forever. A great family home with character and idyllic countryside views.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details for this property.

Toby Keel
Toby Keel

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

