18 magnificent homes for sale from £550k to £20 million, as seen in Country Life

Buckinghamshire — £1,700,000

A seven-bedroom old rectory dating back almost 500 years, set in a beautiful village.

There are fine gardens, plentiful period features and a self-contained four bedroom two-storey annexe.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Hertfordshire — £2,250,000

Almost 7,000 sq ft of space at this Grade II-listed country house that was — according to research by the agents — built by a relative of Christopher Wren and remodelled by Sir John Soane.

There are six bedrooms, an acre of gardens and over an acre of separate paddock, plus beautifully proportioned rooms and plenty of scope to improve.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Oxfordshire — £5,750,000

A 17th century home of real grandeur, set on the banks of the River Thame and approached by an impressive carriage drive.

As well as the wonderful old at house at the heart, there is a pool, tennis court, two cottages and nearly ten acres of land.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Essex — £19,900,000

The Stokes Hall Estate is a 327-acre country property with an enormous 23,000sq ft residence at its centre.

There is space, beauty and modern facilities that a top-end hotel would be envious of — plus an enormous list of property and holdings up for sale that include farmland and a vineyard. If you don't want to take it all on, the sellers will split in to lots.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Cornwall — £779,950

An impressive detached home with of quirky design with studio, gardens and parking.

For sale with Clive Pearce. See more pictures and details for this property.

Derbyshire — £625,000

A beautifully presented five-bedroom Georgian home with period charm, countryside views, low-maintenance outdoor space and off-street parking.

For sale with John German. See more pictures and details for this property.

Hampshire — £1,895,000

The beautifully-restored Rose Cottage is as delightful a place as you could hope for, with stables, an acre of grounds and a picturesque yet convenient location.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Kent — £1,200,000

This charming 18th century, Grade II-listed country home bursts with character and modern convenience.

For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.

Kent — £1,199,000

A barn-style property that's a complete blank canvas, which comes with a separate annexe, substantial garaging, adjoining pastureland and a pond.

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Leicestershire — £1,750,000

A touch of‘Grand Designs’ in this Mediterranean-style, split-level contemporary family home.

For sale with Bentons. See more pictures and details for this property.

North Yorkshire — £595,000

Right on the village green and with splendid views, this handsome Grade II-listed home has five bedrooms and plenty of character features.

For sale with GSC Grays. See more pictures and details for this property.

North Yorkshire — £1,000,000

The Barn House is a home full of surprises, with panoramic views, paddock and woodland within its 1.5 acres.

For sale with JR Hopper. See more pictures and details for this property.

Somerset — £550,000

A touch of fairytale look about this 16th-century cottage, with delightfully maintained gardens front and rear.

For sale with GTH. See more pictures and details for this property.

Somerset — £1,000,000

A seven-bedroom, 18th-century home that has been sympathetically updated, with half an acre of gardens and a village location.

For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.

Somerset — £2,000,000

A gorgeous hamstone house and ancient watermill that comes with eight self-catering holiday units, plus almost seven acres of gardens and meadows, plus a stream and mill pond.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

Suffolk — £1,200,000

This former coach house — approached via a long drive — has sweeping valley views, and an enviable, secluded position.

For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

Surrey — £1,200,000

The Granary is a fantastic property blending historic charm and contemporary living, with 3.5 acres that include wonderful equestrian facilities.

For sale with Churchill Country & Equestrian. See more pictures and details for this property.

Warwickshire — £675,000

You'd never know at first glance that this new house in the Cotswolds hadn't been here forever. A great family home with character and idyllic countryside views.

For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details for this property.