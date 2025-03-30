18 magnificent homes for sale from £550k to £20 million, as seen in Country Life
From a charming thatched cottage to a 300-acre estate with its own vineyard, here's our pick of places to come to the market via Country Life of late.
Buckinghamshire — £1,700,000
A seven-bedroom old rectory dating back almost 500 years, set in a beautiful village.
There are fine gardens, plentiful period features and a self-contained four bedroom two-storey annexe.
For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.
Hertfordshire — £2,250,000
Almost 7,000 sq ft of space at this Grade II-listed country house that was — according to research by the agents — built by a relative of Christopher Wren and remodelled by Sir John Soane.
There are six bedrooms, an acre of gardens and over an acre of separate paddock, plus beautifully proportioned rooms and plenty of scope to improve.
For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.
Oxfordshire — £5,750,000
A 17th century home of real grandeur, set on the banks of the River Thame and approached by an impressive carriage drive.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
As well as the wonderful old at house at the heart, there is a pool, tennis court, two cottages and nearly ten acres of land.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.
Essex — £19,900,000
The Stokes Hall Estate is a 327-acre country property with an enormous 23,000sq ft residence at its centre.
There is space, beauty and modern facilities that a top-end hotel would be envious of — plus an enormous list of property and holdings up for sale that include farmland and a vineyard. If you don't want to take it all on, the sellers will split in to lots.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Cornwall — £779,950
An impressive detached home with of quirky design with studio, gardens and parking.
For sale with Clive Pearce. See more pictures and details for this property.
Derbyshire — £625,000
A beautifully presented five-bedroom Georgian home with period charm, countryside views, low-maintenance outdoor space and off-street parking.
For sale with John German. See more pictures and details for this property.
Hampshire — £1,895,000
The beautifully-restored Rose Cottage is as delightful a place as you could hope for, with stables, an acre of grounds and a picturesque yet convenient location.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Kent — £1,200,000
This charming 18th century, Grade II-listed country home bursts with character and modern convenience.
For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.
Kent — £1,199,000
A barn-style property that's a complete blank canvas, which comes with a separate annexe, substantial garaging, adjoining pastureland and a pond.
For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.
Leicestershire — £1,750,000
A touch of‘Grand Designs’ in this Mediterranean-style, split-level contemporary family home.
For sale with Bentons. See more pictures and details for this property.
North Yorkshire — £595,000
Right on the village green and with splendid views, this handsome Grade II-listed home has five bedrooms and plenty of character features.
For sale with GSC Grays. See more pictures and details for this property.
North Yorkshire — £1,000,000
The Barn House is a home full of surprises, with panoramic views, paddock and woodland within its 1.5 acres.
For sale with JR Hopper. See more pictures and details for this property.
Somerset — £550,000
A touch of fairytale look about this 16th-century cottage, with delightfully maintained gardens front and rear.
For sale with GTH. See more pictures and details for this property.
Somerset — £1,000,000
A seven-bedroom, 18th-century home that has been sympathetically updated, with half an acre of gardens and a village location.
For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.
Somerset — £2,000,000
A gorgeous hamstone house and ancient watermill that comes with eight self-catering holiday units, plus almost seven acres of gardens and meadows, plus a stream and mill pond.
For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.
Suffolk — £1,200,000
This former coach house — approached via a long drive — has sweeping valley views, and an enviable, secluded position.
For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.
Surrey — £1,200,000
The Granary is a fantastic property blending historic charm and contemporary living, with 3.5 acres that include wonderful equestrian facilities.
For sale with Churchill Country & Equestrian. See more pictures and details for this property.
Warwickshire — £675,000
You'd never know at first glance that this new house in the Cotswolds hadn't been here forever. A great family home with character and idyllic countryside views.
For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details for this property.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
Jaecoo 7 SHS: Can you really get a luxury SUV for £35,000?
The Chinese automaker Jaecoo lands on UK shores with the 7. We take it for a spin around Scotland and the north of England to see if the hype is real.
By Charlie Thomas Published
-
Can't you hear me S.O.S? Our treasured native dog breeds are at risk of extinction
Do you know your Kerry blue terrier from your Lancashire heeler? A simple lack of publicity is often to blame for some of the UK's native dog breeds flying dangerously low under-the-radar.
By Victoria Marston Published
-
If heaven is on earth, it might be in this home with a converted chapel that is now a swimming pool
5 Wood Barton Town House is part of an exclusive 80-acre development in Devon that also comes with fishing rights on the River Avon and four bedrooms.
By James Fisher Published
-
The sounds of spring and stained glass in an Arts-and-Crafts masterpiece in Dorset
With 35 acres, more than 10 bedrooms, a swimming pool and tennis court, Winterfield has it all.
By James Fisher Published
-
An eight-bedroom wonder in East Sussex where the outdoors are an adventure
The interiors of Old Middleton are pretty good too.
By Arabella Youens Published
-
A lakeside farmhouse on the market in the beautiful heart of Pembrokeshire
A lake, streams, 15 acres and five bedrooms. Rogershook might have it all.
By James Fisher Published
-
An idyllic countryside home that's light, spacious and comes with a Grade II-listed folly
Hagg House is a gorgeous family home that just happens to have a miniature castle in the gardens. Annabel Dixon explains more.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
A historic villa for sale on the Via Nomentana worthy of Rome's rich history
Three floors, lots of balconies, and a private garden in one of Rome's loveliest neighbourhoods.
By James Fisher Published
-
Eight bedrooms of unlisted Edwardian elegance with sweeping views of Somerset
Ashton House sits near the market town of Chard and comes with a wealth of amenities both inside and out.
By Arabella Youens Published
-
A waterside cottage in Devon with a private quay, idyllic views and the prettiest summerhouse we've seen in years
Right beside the picturesque Yealm Estuary, No 1 Noss Mayo is an idyllic home that feels like an escape from the world. Annabel Dixon takes a look.
By Annabel Dixon Last updated