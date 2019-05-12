Seven magnificent properties for sale, from a Surrey mansion to Gloucestershire estate, as seen in Country Life

Our weekly round-up includes a truly superb home with gardens laid out by the great Gertrude Jekyll.

Built in 1725, this Grade II listed property has been sympathetically and professionally remodelled with the utmost respect to its history. 4 reception rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, playroom, boot room, plant room, cellar, summer house, garden with terrace and lawn areas, triple car port.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beautifully renovated and diversified residential farm in a spectacular setting. 3 reception rooms, 2 en suite bedrooms, 3 further bedrooms, traditional barns, tea room with 2 en suite letting rooms, 1 mile of Ullswater lakeshore, lakeshore cabins, grassland, woodland and fell rights.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Substantial, ringfenced farming and sporting estate within the Cotswolds AONB, with about 911 acres of productive arable land.Attractive three-bedroom Cotswold stone cottage, plus further estate dwellings, operational farm buildings, grain storage and family pheasant shoot with potential to improve.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Attractive Georgian-style detached house set in a secluded, tucked away location. 2 reception rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, wine cellar, double and triple garages, formal gardens and woodland.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Landmark village property with far reaching views. 4 reception rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, conservatory, double garage, arrangement of outbuildings with immense potential, including two original stables.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A detached Grade II* Listed family home. Comes with a large garden, meadows and orangery, together with gate house, traditional barn, stabling and ancillary buildings. For sale as a whole or in three lots.

For sale with Brown & Co. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beautiful Grade II listed Queen Anne country house set in 16 acres containing many authentic period features. 5 reception rooms, master bedroom, 8 further bedrooms. Gertrude Jekyll-designed formal gardens, south facing terrace, paddock and woodland.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.