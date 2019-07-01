20 of the most beautiful properties for sale across France, as seen in Country Life

From chic Paris apartments to chateaux at prices which British buyers will find hard to believe, enjoy this selection of magnificent homes for sale as seen in Country Life's French special.

An exceptional 17th century property featuring a terrace, garden and pool. Located on the ramparts of a typical medieval hillside village with a bi-weekly market and all amenities.

Built in 1731 this elegant 5 bedroom Chateau has been renovated with modern comforts. It lies close to the famouse town of Balleroy and just 15 minutes from historic Bayeau.

Napoleonic period logis with riverside front- age, a private island, 1.7Ha and in a stunning location. Private moorings, a groundsman’s cottage and ancient distillery with chai.

This classical château has been partly renovated and includes many original medieval features. It also features a gatehouse, barns and orangerie, set on 12.5Ha of land.

Characterful 4 bed chartreuse retaining many original features. The property sits in 23Ha and benefits from 2 beautiful tobacco drying barns and a small river running beside it.

Elegant Chateau c1815, beautifully renovated. Swimming pool, tennis, chapel, guest cottage, outbuildings. 6.5 hectares walled parkland. Bucolic private picturesque setting.

A striking 4 bed hillside estate benefiting from a 4 bed gîte, stables, pigeonnier and stunning pool area. Excellent connections to Bordeaux and Bergerac airports.

Fantastic 4 bed triplex ski chalet apartment in a small co-ownership and located in a quiet area close to the pistes and local amenities.A rare opportunity in Les Deux Alpes.

Stunning château built in 1761 set in 17 hectares of beautiful parkland, with wild flower meadows and river frontage.

Typical 2 bed Parisian apartment situated on the 5th floor of a well kept 17thC building with a lift. Great location in the heart of the Marais district full of restaurants and shops.

A chic and stunning 2 bed ‘artist’s studio style’ duplex apartment with balcony in the sought after Montmartre neighbourhood, walking distance from famous Sacre Coeur.

This beautifully renovated 4 bed / 4 bath villa is completely private, yet well situated at just 8km from the coast and only 17km from the city of Perpignan with its airport and TGV.

Between the Mediterranean Pyrenees and Spain. Exceptional 12C chateau offering luxury living. Swimming pool, private gardens, 7 hectares. Stunning position and views.

Fantastic 3 bed residence with superb pool area. Situated in a sought after coastal location in 1.5Ha and boasting panoramic views of vineyards and mountains.

Gorgeous 6 bed / 4 bath luxury villa in the famous village in the sky,Tourtour with its restaurants, school and shops. The property benefits from a large plot, garage and pool.

Stately 16th century, 10 bed / 7 bath château set in 27.5Ha of grounds including woodland and with substantial outbuildings. Situated in the historic Anjou region of Pays de la Loire.

Stunning villa at Savines le Lac, comprising owners apartment, 2 rental apartments and a guest room which create a substantial income. Close to the main town with all amenities.

Impressive château set in private grounds of over 1Ha, with a caretaker’s house to renovate, outbuildings, pigeonnier, orangerie and pool. Within walking distance of the town.

Impressive 10 bed / 4 bath manor house plus a 1 bed guest house. Also featuring almost 3Ha of land with numerouse outbuildings, a private chapel and pool.

A charming maison de maître, impeccably re- stored with river views and set in a delightful garden. Located in the centre of a medieval market town close to amenities and train.

