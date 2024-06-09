21 magical homes, from a miniature castle to a house in a fairytale setting, as seen in Country Life

We've fallen in love with a house by a lake in Wiltshire this week.

In a New Forest setting with its own lake, this sprawling, 11-bedroom country house near Lyndhurst is a Grade II-listed gem that is a true period piece within.

There’s some fascinating history here, too: Queen Mary was a regular visitor to Fountain Court, built by mining magnate Sir George Thursby and his wife in 1916.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

An Englishman’s home is literally his castle sometimes, as is the case with this four-bedroom home that is a blend of fantasy and modern living — complete with roof terrace and a turret room with incredible views.

This fun-sized, castellated delight, which dates to 1807, is for sale in a secluded, wooded spot near High Wycombe.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Where to start with this Arts and Crafts home a couple of miles from Henley? The beautiful house? The plethora of entertainment options, from pool and billiards room to library and cinema? Or how about the gardens and grounds than include a cherry orchard?

There is 12,000 sq ft of living space, a separate cottage and pretty much everything you can think of, and all in house with easy access to the M4, fast rail services via Reading, and which is half an hour from Heathrow.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

An absolutely glorious fairytale setting is what strikes you first at this magical country home not far from Salisbury.

Inside it’s full of charm, and while it’s well maintained inside there’s a sense of timelessess about the 1930s style within. Just delightful.

For sale with Blue Book. See more pictures and details for this property.

A classic Cotswold stone country home in the very heart of the AONB between Stroud and Cirencester. It’s beautifully presented, with a separate cottage and delightful grounds.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

This Sussex property comes with a four-bedroom house and three-bedroom annexe, but the extraordinary equestrian facilities are the big draw.

There are 30 acres of land which include historic training gallops and indoor stables.

For sale with Churchill. See more pictures and details for this property.

A classic Yorkshire farmhouse with cottage and a stylishly-converted barn which makes it ideal for multi-generational living or a high-end holiday let business.

For sale with Blenkin & Co. See more pictures and details for this property.

Not just a home, but a full-on lifestyle business is for sale in Mullion, on the west coast of the Lizard peninsula. An impressive five-bedroom character home is at the heart, but there is a string of holiday cottages, a couple of business lets and a café.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

Exquisitely pretty, this Grade II-listed farmhouse is tucked away in a rural village half-way between Royal Tunbridge Wells and Maidstone. There are delightful gardens of just over three acres, plus an annexe and outbuildings.

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Just off the A1 near Knebworth, this five-bedroom detached home is on the edge of open fields.

For sale with Ashtons. See more pictures and details for this property.

A house which only gets grander once you get through the front door in this village location on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.

There is work to be done, but the rooms have wonderful proportions and fine views.

For sale with GSC Grays. See more pictures and details for this property.

An exquisite period country house with cottage, set in delightful grounds providing an attractive and mature backdrop.

For sale with Galbraith. See more pictures and details for this property.

The oldest part of this village house go back over 400 years in Walton-on-the-Wolds, which is bursting with character inside and out.

For sale with Bentons. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming house, a charming village — what more could you want? This building was once a 17th century apothecary; today it’s a dreamy house surrounded by beautiful gardens — and it’s even commutable, via the M20 or high-speed rail not far away at Ashford.

For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

An early 17th century, Grade II-listed farmhouse in six and a half acres of land.

For sale with gth. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming four-bedroom farmhouse that’s been completely refurbished inside, with an array of outbuildings and grounds that include gardens, paddock and woodlands.

For sale with John German. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming and distinguished five-bedroom detached farmhouse, with fantastic views and beautiful gardens, nestled on the outskirts of Ashbourne.

For sale with Bennet Samways. See more pictures and details for this property.

Proof that character cottages in the Surrey Hills can be affordable, this home has two double bedrooms, three reception rooms, parking and a garden, all set in a prime village between Dorking and Cranleigh.

For sale with Terra Cotta. See more pictures and details for this property.

The unspoilt beach at Llansteffan is just a 10-minute walk from this well-presented, four-bedroom Grade II-listed house.

For sale with West Wales Properties. See more pictures and details for this property.

An extended character cottage with views of open countryside, situated on a peaceful country lane.

For sale with Cooper and Tanner. See more pictures and details for this property.

Exposed brickwork adds charm to this period cottage in a village not far from York.

For sale with Sweet Move. See more pictures and details for this property.