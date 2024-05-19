22 superb homes for sale from £260k to £15 million, as seen in Country Life

From huge estates to delightful cottages, there really is something for anyone thinking of moving to the country.

A stunning Grade II listed Tudor village house with guest house, in one of the most sought-after positions on the south coast.

The main house is Grade II listed and believed to date back to the 1520s with some later additions from the 1920s. The property was fully updated and refurbished in 2020/2021, bringing the property up to date and to perfectly fit the needs of the modern family.

A five-bedroom home surrounded by gardens and woodland of just under an acre, within a few minutes of the village of Yardley Hastings.

Green Hollow is a beautiful family home with an excellent location, triple-aspect drawing room and a feature fireplace housing a multi-fuel AGA stove.

To the rear of the property is an excellent, sizeable garden with wonderful views. With a well-placed patio area and a beautiful covered outdoor dining area, it is clear this garden is perfect for those summer parties.

The Manor Farm Estate, stretching to 814.5 acres, at the centre of which is a Grade I-listed manor house and medieval ruins.

The list of properties included is vast — including a separately listed courtyard and coach house, and nine further cottages.

An 11-bedroom home of great beauty at the centre of a 302-acre estate near Winchester.

It’s approached via a glorious, tree-lined drive, and includes parkland, farmland, cottages and even an historic arboretum.

A superb converted windmill and millers house, in an elevated location with stunning 360-degree views, extensive garaging and beautiful gardens, at the end of a no through lane surrounded by farmland.

A dinky two-bedroom cottage with large living/dining room, situated in the village of Beedon, six miles north of Newbury.

A charming Grade II listed building in grounds of 3.8 acres with mill pond, tucked away within the heart of this highly desirable estuary village.

Charming period detached cottage with pretty walled garden and garage, located a short wak from the village green.

A superbly presented Grade II listed period home in Moreton-in-Marsh with courtyard gardens, off-street parking and no chain.

This granite two-bedroom cottage is full of charm and character with tiered south facing garden, located on a charming cobbled high street.

A unique three-bedroom, three-bathroom home nestled within a small hamlet near the beaches of the west coast.

A charming former farmhouse displaying a wealth of period features, pretty gardens and stables, set in 3 acres.

A stunning property boasting a vernacular appearance blended with a very high quality interior, enjoying an idyllic setting.

Easter cottage is a stylishly presented period house with stunning garden, commanding a good position in a highly sought-after Cotswold village.

A five-bedroom former farmhouse full of character with 1.1 acres of garden and woodland.

An elegant Georgian five-bedroom house with walled garden and outbuildings with planning permission, located in a thriving village.

Absolutely glorious is this unique character house dating back to the 1600s with Regency and Gothic additions and 1920s wing, located close to the village centre.

An immaculate two double bedroom character cottage with detached garage and stunning garden, in a Surrey Hills village.

A well-appointed modern house with secure walled garden, impressive cart lodge and flexible use studio, accessed off a long private drive.

A recently built four-bedroom home using traditional local sandstone with a Georgian-style layout and well-presented accommodation.

An charming, detached five-bedroom residence that has been beautifully refurbished and extended.

