Four poster beds, magnificent tapestries and an endlessly beautiful setting at this £10.5m Shropshire estate

Exotic, exquisite and dramatic, Chyknell Hall and its surrounding estate offer life at an elevated level. Penny Churchill takes a look as Chyknell comes to the market.

Will Matthews of Knight Frank and Crispin Holborow of Savills are joint agents in the sale of the pleasantly secluded, 202-acre Chyknell Hall estate, which comprises a substantial, Grade II-listed Regency house set in open countryside a mile west of Claverley, with five additional houses and cottages, surrounded by immaculate gardens, parkland and arable land. For sale at a guide price of £10.5m for the whole.

The hall stands on high ground with far-reaching views over the surrounding parkland and beautifully landscaped gardens.

It offers more than 16,000sq ft of elegant living space on three floors, including a magnificent reception hall, three particularly splendid reception rooms (drawing room, dining room and library).

There is also a study, sitting room, billiards room, media room, office and kitchen/breakfast/diner overlooking the Bannerman interior courtyard, inspired by that at London’s exclusive 5, Hertford Street.

There are 11 main bedrooms and eight bath/shower rooms, with further accommodation available in the converted coach house, the stable cottage and flat.

Chyknell Hall was designed by the architect John Hiram Haycock, who built many notable public buildings and country houses in Shropshire and Montgomeryshire and worked in partnership with his son, Edward Haycock, from about 1814, the year that Chyknell Hall was built.

In 1915, the hall was greatly enhanced to include extensive works to the impressive gardens, which were later completed by the legendary Russell Page.

In the course of the past seven years, the entire house has been significantly restored and modernised, the interior designed and curated by Guy Goodfellow to provide for tasteful modern living, yet preserving and restoring Haycock’s original ethos. Many of the soft furnishings, including the tapestry in the dining room, are included in the sale.

The land at Chyknell Hall extends to some 182 acres in all, including 41 acres of mature, broadleaf woodland, about 30 acres of grass leys and 110 acres of permanent pasture, most of which is parkland.

Beyond that, however, the estate comes with sporting rights over a further 427 acres, plus 684 acres currently let-in to provide an outstanding pheasant and partridge shoot across 1,312 acres in all.

The Chyknell Estate is for sale via Knight Frank and Savills at £10.5 million — see more pictures and details.