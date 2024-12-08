12 magical country homes for sale, from a Surrey dream and a Somerset joy to a £600k cottage which will make you want to drop everything and move to the Dales

Our weekly look at the best homes to come to the market via Country Life includes some real gems — including a country house with a tennis court that looks like it could have been lifted from Wimbledon.

Almost 200 acres for sale as well as this superb country seat near the pretty villages of Audlem and Woore.

There’s an all-weather manege and showjumping field, vast swathes of land, cavernous outbuildings and a tennis court that they’d be proud of in SW19.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

The charmingly named village of Brompton Ralph is the setting for this fine equestrian-friendly home in the Quantocks, not far from the beaches of North Somerset.

A manageable but still generous 16 acres of land makes it ideal for someone wanting to move out to the countrhy without going the Full Clarkson.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

In the beautiful village of Crondall, not far from Farnham, is this gorgeous turn-of-the-20th century home that is a pure joy to behold.

As well as 21 acres and ’89 bedrooms’ (we assume that’s a typo for 8/9, but who are we to say?) it also has the charming extra of being on a road called Bowling Alley. Quite how that came to be, we have no idea — but we will investigate.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

An fantastic barn conversion with five bedrooms, five reception rooms and four bathrooms — one of which has one of those amazing wooden baths in it. There’s wood everywhere, in fact, with the original beams matching nicely with the newer fixtures and fittings.

There’s also a pool with a mural of orcas on the bottom. It’s these little touches that make the difference.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

An exceptional and beautifully presented (and, might we add, wonderfully photographed — kudos to the agents) four-bedroom character home with fantastic countryside views over the Yorkshire Dales.

For sale with GSC Grays. See more pictures and details for this property.

Fabulous Grade II listed cottage with beautifully maintained garden, large detached garage and extensive off-street parking, in an active village. And all for under £800k. What more could you want in the Cotswolds?

For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details for this property.

Beautiful oak framed barn conversion and self-contained annexe completed to a high standard and includes an impressive galleried landing, all cleverly designed to maximise light and space. So much so that they’ve snuck a pool table in to the main open plan living area.

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming and recently updated three-bedroom Grade II listed property dating back to the 17th century, set in the scenic Stratfield Saye Estate.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A substantial 17th century four-bedroom farmhouse with large garden and detached recreational barn, in a stunning elevated position. The sort of house which makes you wonder why we don’t all live in the Dales.

For sale with Robin Jessop. See more pictures and details for this property.

Charming three/four-bedroom home with open plan living area, separate sitting room and terraced garden with views, in the popular village of Pilton.

For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming Victorian former lodge with annexe once part of Escot House, enjoying open views over mature gardens and countryside.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

A very well presented four-bedroom character home with spectacular views and a large garden with swimming pool, set in a desirable area between Godalming and Dorking.

For sale with Terra Cotta. See more pictures and details for this property.