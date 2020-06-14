30 wonderful country homes for sale, from £395,000 to £9 million, as seen in Country Life

Our weekly round-up of the finest new homes on to the market includes an incredible Victorian water tower and a wonderful Hampshire estate.

Historic family home with potential for other uses, in a commanding position on the River South Esk. 8 reception rooms, 16 bedrooms, renowned walled garden, estate cottages, outbuildings, policies and salmon fishing. Further 197 acres and cottages available in addition.

A four bedroom detached house set within 13.5 acres, featuring a self-contained holiday cottage and numerous outbuildings.

A magnificent Grade II* listed property with a wealth of attractive period features, occupying an enviable waterside position.

Surrounded by glorious Derbyshire countryside, The Old Woodhouse is an outstanding bespoke five bed property set in approx. 1 acre.

Picturesque three double bedroom period cottage with feature fireplace and stunning views in Mid Devon. Idyllic country living.

This impressive country home sits on a vantage point with stunning views over the Kent-Sussex countryside.

A beautiful Edwardian house set in large grounds of approx. 3.7 acres with tennis court, outbuildings and woodland. Chain-free.

Cherry Trees is a five bedroom house offering substantial and versatile accommodation, presented in excellent decorative order.

An exceptional example of a pair of converted, red brick, Victorian water towers located in their own generous plot.

Charming Cotswold stone barn conversion with excellent entertaining space and rural views. 4 reception rooms, 5/6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, swimming pool, stables, 2 bedroom Coach House, garaging, landscaped gardens and grounds, paddocks and pasture. EPCs = D

About 35.5 acres

A wonderful Grade II* listed Cotswolds country house in a magical setting, close to Cheltenham. 4 reception rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, swimming pool, 4 bedroom cottage, courtyard of period barns including stable block with 3 loose boxes, formal gardens, courtyard garden, pond, stream, pasture and woodland.

Outstanding estate in one of the most enviable positions on the Hampshire coastline with magnificent views of the Solent and the Isle of Wight. 7 reception rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, first floor annexe, leisure complex including swimming pool, Jacuzzi, tennis court, gym, sauna, steam room, treatment room, equestrian facilities, outbuildings, garaging, adventure playground, irrigated formal gardens, paddocks, wild meadow, pastureland.

This beautifully presented Grade II listed country home is set within spectacular gardens and overlooks the River Meon.

An attractive period barn, tastefully converted with character and contemporary appeal, resulting in a great modern home.

A stunning contemporary coastal home with 5 acres, ideal for holiday or permanent use on the Outer Hebridean island of North Uist.

A charming detached Grade II listed property with versatile accommodation, delightful established garden and countryside views.

A lavishly appointed six bedroom period property in 12.5 acres, situated amongst some of Leicestershire’s finest countryside.

Restored Georgian property in unspoilt rural position. 4 reception rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, indoor swimming pool complex, tennis court, 2 bedroom cottage, traditional farm buildings, mature landscaped gardens, meadowland, pasture, woodland.

Beautifully restored Listed Grade II property commanding wonderful views of the harbour, Cley Windmill & salt marshes beyond. Located in the highly sought after coastal village of Cley next the Sea in North Norfolk, within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The Shrubbery is a Welsh fishing lodge with separate cottage and fishing rights on 5.3 acres of riverbank. Total of 6.4 acres.

A particularly handsome, well-appointed detached Victorian villa with an impressive 119 ft garden and ample off-street parking. 3 reception rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, utility room, studio room and garden.

A private country estate with incredible views over Rutland Water Peninsula. 5 reception rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, indoor swimming pool, equestrian facilities, guest/staff cottage, outbuildings, garaging and landscaped gardens.

A striking family house finished to an exceptional standard with breathtaking views and set within grounds of about half an acre.

Steeplow Cottage is a five bedroom detached stone cottage located within the conservation area of the Peak District National Park.

An exquisite New England style property set in beautiful gardens and grounds, which were designed by Chelsea Flower Show gold-medal winner, Paul Dyer.

This former Georgian Rectory has the elegant proportions of the period with high ceilings, open fireplaces and three quarter height sash windows with working shutters.

This beautiful Listed Georgian former village Rectory is offered for sale for the first time.

Unique stone built detached four bedroom home set in 1/4 of an acre, featuring two reception rooms, two bathrooms and two garages.

This Grade II listed manor house is situated next to the village of Avebury, a World Heritage Site.

Detached Victorian house completely refurbished to a very high standard in a convient location. 3 reception rooms, master bedroom with dressing room, 6 further bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, single garage, carriage driveway with parking for several cars, landscaped rear garden.

