33 glorious country houses, as seen in Country Life

We look back at some of the finest properties to appear in Country Life over the past week or so, with some superb places – including one with its own cricket pitch.

Low Cattadale is a charming detached character property in a delightful semi-rural location on the Kintyre peninsula.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A well-appointed Georgian house set in over 17 acres of garden and paddocks.

For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Coombesbury Farm House is set in the most wonderful, rural location with delightful views.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

An absolutely charming Grade II Listed character property, parts of which are thought to date back to the 16th Century. Offered today in excellent condition set within in all about 3.8 acres of delightful grounds. There are a number of outbuildings and a tennis court.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Prospect House is a very special Grade II listed, Georgian, village family home set in a commanding position on the edge of and overlooking the popular village of Slapton, about ½ mile from the sea, with a detached annex. The views from the property are quite outstanding

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A fine Grade II listed farmhouse with barn, outbuildings and 2.22 acres

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Five bedroom family house set in an elevated position, with stunning views to the South Downs National Park.

For sale with Winkworth via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Three bed barn conversion, exceptional views over own garden and woodland. Two reception rooms, implement store, approx. 1.7 acres.

For sale with Batcheller Monkhouse via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

With views of the Bristol Channel & Somerset coast, this eight bedroom property is one of the most desirable houses in Cardiff.

For sale with Chewton Rose via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A substantial detached six bedroom house with 5300 sq ft., double garage and parking.

For sale with Hayman Joyce via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A substantial period farmhouse in a beautiful location with stabling and paddocks

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

An extraordinary opportunity to build your dream home within a stunning Cotswold valley.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

The Old Chapel is a beautiful home which forms part of Brockhampton Park, a handsome mid-17th century country house, situated in a peaceful and unspoilt village, surrounded by countryside designated as being of outstanding natural beauty.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beautifully located family home with commanding country views; complemented by versatile outbuildings. In all 2¾ acres.

For sale with Grant & Co via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Victorian 6 bedroom country house for sale in Braughing.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Set in a 3.5 acre plot with views over ancient grazing marshes this unconverted barn offers the purchaser an incredible opportunity to create a stunning home. Planning permission has been granted for conversion to a five/six bedroom property extending to over 5,500 sq.ft.

For sale with Sowerbys. See more pictures and details about this property.

Fine 18th Century country house with superb kitchen, annexe, equestrian facilities, gardens and grounds in the Howardian Hills.

For sale with Blenkin & Co via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Superbly presented three bed house, three bed barn conversion, gardens, outbuilding and 15 acres of land, in stunning location.

For sale with Robin Jessop via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A Grade I listed castle with 14th century origins sitting in approximately 200 acres.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Shawwell House is a substantial six bed detached family home surrounded by impressive gardens, with stunning countryside views.

For sale with Youngs RPS via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beautifully presented property in wonderful location.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Holmwood is a distinguished, Grade II listed Georgian country house overlooking well maintained gardens with stunning elevated views.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Handsome country house and cottages in an enviable location.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Attington Stud, Tetsworth, is an impressive new house with a leading sport horse centre.

For sale with Windsor Clive. See more pictures and details about this property.

A detached three/four bedroom property with landscaped garden, gated courtyard and barn. Set in a peaceful village location.

For sale with Fine & Country (Eden) via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Outstanding conversion of a highland steading in the Perthshire hills, overlooking the Tay Valley with 6.3 acres and exceptional views.

For sale with Savills via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

In a wonderful location with far reaching views over the Staffordshire Moorlands, this privately located detached four bedroom period house stands in grounds of about 8.5 acres with stables, annexe wing and outbuildings in a setting with mature trees.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Fascinating spacious Grade II listed five bed period house with late medieval origins, set in grounds of approx. 0.75 of an acre.

For sale with Fenn Wright via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Outstanding Listed Grade II farmhouse in a wonderfully unspoilt elevated location.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

Well-presented five bedroom family house, built to a very high specification with luxury fittings and a multimedia sound system.

For sale with Dawsons via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An attractive barn conversion set in a picturesque rural location.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Stunning detached five bedroom family residence in Middleton with far-reaching views and generous grounds.

For sale with Dale Eddison via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An exceptional four bed detached family home with annexe, set in private grounds of three acres situated in a semi-rural position.

For sale with J Bradburn via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.