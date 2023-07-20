A house where you could charge up your Tesla via the 16th-century water mill

Want to make your own power but don't want solar panels on the roof? There's an answer at Mullybrook Mill in Devon, a house with plenty of history, machinery and potential to become a restoration project that could lead to self-sufficiency.

Nestling amid the rolling Devon countryside, near Burrington, is this former water-powered flour mill (say that three times quickly).

Offering three bedrooms over its three floors, Mullybrook Mill is a characterful home with plenty of period appeal, including the original mill workings remaining in situ.

It’s currently on the market via Fine & Country with a guide price of £700,000.

The rest of the property is delightfully spacious, including the first-floor triple-aspect reception room that extends to some 34ft.

The gardens and grounds are another highlight, with water still running through the property and over the external wheel, which could be restored to provide electricity, say agents.

With many properties now offering their own ways of generating electricity; from ground source heat pumps to solar panels and biomass systems; the chance to generate your own energy using century-old techniques is an enticing opportunity.

Elsewhere, a large ‘sun-trap’ deck is an ideal spot for entertaining and the property also provides access to a large two-acre communal garden, which is shared by three other properties that form the mill complex.

The north Devon village of Burrington overlooks the Taw Valley and is situated between the North Devon Coast AONB, the Exmoor National Park and the Dartmoor National Park, about 12 miles south of Barnstaple.

Here, you’ll find a local thatched pub and church, with further amenities in Barnstaple and the surrounding area.

