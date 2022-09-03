A 200-year-old barn conversion in Taunton with it’s very own nine hole golf course in the back garden

If pitch and putt is your thing, then this barn conversion is for you…

Located in the village of Wrantage, not far from Taunton, is The Olde Canal Barn: a 200-year old barn conversion which is currently on the market via Finest Properties for offers over £1 million.

We’ll get to the house in a moment, because the real star of the show here is the nine hole pitch and putt golf course in the back garden. A three-year project undertaken by current owners, Andy and Dana Bennett, has seen a once unused paddock transform into a par 30 course, totalling 1,030 yards.

Trees have been strategically planted, and alongside a water hazard, two bunkers and areas of rough ‘Maverick’s Golf’, the course ‘provides a good test of a golfer’s medium/gain.’ Currently owner, Andy, who has lived at the property for the past 10 years with his wife, says ‘all the holes have a stroke index meaning they are rated from one to nine in terms of difficulty. Living here has been very good for improving our short game especially.’

Joining the golf course is an outdoor heated pool surrounded by a half-heigh wall for shelter, a four-bay car port with eaves storage (plus further space for six cars along the driveway) and pretty gardens which have been carefully curated over the past decade. There’s also a timber workshop and a stable block with space for two horses — and should new owners wish to (gulp) change the golf course back into a paddock for equine uses, then it remains completely enclosed for grazing.

Inside, the accommodation is set out in a way which favours entertaining, with a large oak fitted kitchen, a dining hall — decorated with exposed stone and brick work, living room — with a log burning stove and cosy snug. With the addition of an annexe, there is also a large games room and a gym, but could the space could be reconfigured to include two further bedrooms if needed.

On the top floor, the master suite occupies the full width of the western gable end, creating a spacious, vaulted room with exposed beams and views over the golf course and surrounding countryside. One bedroom is found on this same level whilst the third is located up a short staircase.

Wrantage is a small village located just over 6 miles from Taunton along the A378, with great access onto the M5. There are plenty of scenic walks right on your doorstep, and excellent schooling in the area with Millfield School, Downside, King’s College, Queen’s College and Taunton Prep School.

All you need to remember are your clubs.

Ready, set, putt…

The Olde Canal Barn is currently on the market via Finest Properties for offers over £1 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.