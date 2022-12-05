A beautiful 14th century country home in Wiltshire with pretty gardens and a ‘teen wing’

Burghope Manor encompasses it all: flourishing gardens, interiors that showcase historic features with modern touches, and a ‘teen wing’ for seamless family living.

Dating back to the 14th century, with substantial additions in the 15th century, Grade II-listed Burghope Manor is a symphony in Cotswold and Bath stone. However, behind the charming wisteria (and other climbers) clad façade, the property is a revelation in the modern ‘country-house’ aesthetic.

The pretty country home is currently on the market via Hamptons for offers in excess of £2 million, and can be found near the southern tip of the Cotswolds AONB, just under six miles from Bath.

The bespoke kitchen is centred around a beautiful range cooker and is a superb place for entertaining; the other reception rooms have been refurbished to a high standard, yet retain all their period charm.

Burghope offers seven bedrooms in total, two of which are styled as a ‘teen wing’, with a shower space and access to the loft.

Outside, the property stands in almost an acre of gardens, which include lawned areas for entertaining, as well as a productive kitchen garden.

A private driveway (of which access is shared with the neighbouring property) leads to a gravelled drive in front of the house with plenty of space for parking. The gardens to the front of the house are well maintained, with formal level lawns separated by flowerbeds and clipped hedges, leading the agents to describe it as ‘a perfect summer garden.’

Winsley is an incredibly sought-after village, with plenty of charming properties, pretty streets and every rural village dwellers dream — no through traffic. Within it are two churches, a primary school and lovely local pub, The Seven Stars.

Hartley Farm Shop is close by and communication links are good as buses run from the village to Bath and Bradford-on-Avon where you’ll find excellent schools — both state and private — restaurants, shops, and train services to London and the north.

