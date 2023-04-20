A beautiful 18th-century cottage that’s both bucolic dream and commuter delight

Golf enthusiasts will be pleased to learn that there’s more than just charming interiors on offer at Crown Cottage, as the leafy rural setting backs onto the renowned Huntercombe golf course.

A sublime home dating from the 1700s, Crown Cottage is a characterful home in Nuffield near Henley that offers five bedrooms in just over half an acre of gardens and grounds. It’s now on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £1.75 million.

Crown Cottage’s beauty comes from not only its brick-and-flint exterior, but also its light and spacious interiors, with every room having a view of the surrounding garden.

The property is sprinkled with period charm, such as exposed oak beams, brickwork, timber doors and open fireplaces. There are plenty of tasteful modern comforts, too, with highlights being the farmhouse-style kitchen and the master en-suite bathroom.

However, Crown Cottage’s greatest asset is arguably its position, located almost equidistant between two of the River Thames’s most pleasant towns, with Wallingford about four miles to the west and Henley about seven miles to the east.

The cottage is accessed via a private lane, through electric gates into a walled gravel area where you’ll find the garages and a store. The rear garden — accessed via a side gate — wraps its way around the property, with several paved terraces, colourful flowerbeds and a mix of mature trees and shrubs which provide year-round foliage. A gate at the rear of the garden leads into the Huntercombe golf course.

Cholsey and Goring train stations are both within close proximity to the property, running links to London Paddington — and from there, via the tube links that include the new Elizabeth line, easy access to the entire metropolis. The larger towns of Oxford and Reading provide a wide range of shops and leisure facilities.

Schooling in the area is excellent, with The Oratory prep and senior schools, Cranford House, St. Helen and St. Katherine in Abingdon, The Dragon School and Radley College.

Crown Cottage is currently on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £1.75 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.