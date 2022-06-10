A beautiful Grade II listed farmhouse near Exeter that’s set within 16 acres of dreamy Devon countryside

Loxbrook Farm looks like your typical farmhouse on the outside — but its interiors tell a different story.

Grade II-listed Loxbrook Farm, in Broadclyst, stands in a perfect location in the Devon countryside, yet conveniently close to Exeter.

Dating from the early 19th century, it has many delightful details, from the vaulted ceiling and exposed beams in the dining room to the fine fireplace with wood stove in the sitting room, the Aga in the kitchen and the panoramic conservatory.

The property is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker for offers in excess of £2.25 million. Its interiors span 5,000sq ft, with two bedrooms on the ground floor and five more upstairs, plus a range of barns with planning permission for conversion into five homes.

The grounds extend to 16 acres of landscaped gardens, pond, allotment area, fields and paddocks.

Broadclyst: What you need to know

Location: Seven miles from Exeter, situated in the heart of the National Trust Killerton Estate. Trains run from Exeter St Davids to London Paddington, and there is great access to the A30 and M5.

Atmosphere: Broadclyst village has a range of day-to-day amenities, at the centre of which is a pretty village green. Nestled amongst woodland and beautiful countryside, the village is dotted by charming thatched cottages and is home to a popular village store and post office.

Things to do: There’s plenty of footpaths around the village that lead through the spectacular countryside and the Cathedral City of Exeter is just a few minutes’ drive away, where there are numerous shops, restaurants and recreational facilities. The River Exe is also not far away, offering a variety of watersports — plus plenty of beautiful South Devon beaches to explore along the coast.

Schools: Schooling is excellent in the area with Blundell’s at Tiverton, Exeter School, The Maynard and Exeter Cathedral School.

