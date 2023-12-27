A charming stone barn conversion with glorious Tyne Valley views

This calming country cottage has four bedrooms and a farmhouse kitchen, plus generous outdoor space complete with formal gardens, paddock and vegetable patch.

Low Barns is a pretty stone barn which has been converted into a charming four bed cottage with blossom-filled gardens and paddocks surrounding the plot.

It is among a handful of nearby converted farm buildings and barns, and is listed with Finest Properties for £650,000.

It is nestled in one of Northumberland’s most idyllic spots, the little hamlet of Thornbrough, which lies just beyond popular village of Corbridge on the River Tyne.

Recommended videos for you

This pretty four-bedroom house has all the cosy winter comforts one needs, with an AGA to lean on in the kitchen and striking inglenook woodburner in the dual-aspect sitting room overlooking the rolling Tyne Valley.

The dual-aspect master bedroom enjoys the same views and includes a dressing room and bathroom.

It is decorated in creams throughout, so buyers may wish to inject some more colour to the place, but the neutral and calming rooms are ready to move into.

From the house is a courtyard and formal gardens complete with elegant box hedging. Growers will be kept busy with a generous vegetable patch with a greenhouse, plus there are several seating areas to admire your efforts and the stunning views of the Tyne Valley.

Almost two acres of land include a large open paddock with surrounding hedging, which is on a gentle slope to the south of the cottage.

The A69 is easily reached from Thornbrough, providing convenient access to Newcastle and Carlisle. There’s also a railway station ion the edge of Corbridge.

Families have several schools to choose from including first and middle schools in Corbridge and senior schools in Hexham.

Low Barns in Thornbrough, Northumberland, is listed with Finest Properties at a guide price of £650,000.