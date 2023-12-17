Six character homes for sale at under £200,000, from beautiful Cornish hideaways to a remote barn in the Pennines

£200,000 might not buy you much in the property market these days, but it's still possible to find homes with space, charm, great locations and fine potential — though you'll have to be willing to get your hands at least a little dirty.

Over 2,000 sq ft of space, plus large garden, in a Cornish village near Liskeard, with the sandy beaches of the coast less than 10 miles away? This is quite a bargain.

The catch is that this 1905 church has yet to be converted — and its Grade II listing will mean that getting the right permission will take a bit of tenacity. Still, the possibilities here are huge.

For sale with Savills.

In the village of St Helens on the Isle of Wight, this four-bedroom houseboat has a stunning mooring within Bembridge Harbour, from where there are walks to Priory Bay and some of the beaches on the island.

It’s well-appointed inside, with a huge open plan living space and a roof terrace.

For sale with Spence Willard.

The ‘epitome of rustic charm and contemporary living’ say the agents of this converted drovers’ barn in Weardale, within the North Pennines AONB.

This wonderful old stone-built home is right beside a bridge and overlooking a river; while inside, it’s a three-storey dwelling that seems to squeeze a llot into a modest footprint.

For sale with Venture Properties.

We’re not sure if a house that’s a shell of stones counts as unspoilt, but this Yorkshire Dales location certainly does.

Hesleden Farm, as you can see, needs to be created from scratch since absolutely nothing has been done apart from gaining permission to convert this in a two-bedroom dwelling. The challenge has been issued!

For sale with Wilman & Lodge.

St Mawes, on the Roseland Peninsula, is one of the West Country’s most sought-after spots, so to find any property at this price range is quite something.

This one-bedroom, single-storey property is listed as a ‘barn conversion’ that is ‘subject to necessary planning permissions’ — though as you can see, a fair amount has clearly been done already to make the building habitable.

For sale with H TIddy.

Franlingham is an absolute gem of a place — how can you not like a town with its own castle? — so it’s exciting to see this quaint home in a central location.

It needs some updating, is tiny at just over 500 sq ft, but it’s a place all of your own with garden and garage.

For sale with Hamilton Smith.