20 charming homes for sale starting from just £250,000, as seen in Country Life

From a delightful country cottage to a beautiful former mill, here's our pick of some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life in the past week.

Set in a delightful private valley, this seven-bedroom property is an architectural gem that comes with 13 acres of land.

There are soaring ceilings, huge windows and a winding staircase leading to a galleried landing, with five reception rooms — and permission in place to convert the stables if you need more space.

For sale with Knight Frank.

A huge amount for the money — around 5,000sq ft — in this old rectory in a village location.

Wraparound gardens dotted with mature trees give peace and privacy, while inside it’s bright and has plenty of character — though a little updating will be needed.

For sale with Michael Graham.

A complete gem of a former mill in a village south of Chichester, with a tree-ringed pond that looks like it’s been lifted from a story book.

There are five bedrooms and a couple of acres of gardens in this 17th century home which blends quirky charm with modern touches.

For sale with Strutt & Parker.

A five-storey home right in the heart of Westminster, just moments from Victoria Tower Gardens.

The reception room takes up an entire floor, while there’s even a decent-sized garden — quite amazing considering the postcode.

For sale with Savills.

A beautiful hilltop stone cottage bursting with character. Offering a mature English cottage garden with stunning views, outbuildings and parking.

For sale with Cooper and Tanner via OnTheMarket.

A characterful four-bedroom converted chapel with stylish and flexible accommodation, pretty gardens with views and parking. No Onward Chain.

For sale with gth via OnTheMarket.

A fabulous 2 acre plot of land and one-bedroom stone barn with potential to build a four-bedroom eco-home, subject to planning permission.

For sale with Sandersons via OnTheMarket.

An unspoilt four-bedroom 17th century farmhouse in Exmoor National Park, with stone barns, stables, paddocks, and superb gardens.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket.

A detached period house with garage block surrounded by lovely gardens, in a fine Howardian Hills village near Easingwold.

For sale with Blenkin & Co via OnTheMarket.

Rock View is a stunning double fronted three-bedroom character property that has been extensively and beautifully refurbished.

For sale with Robin Jessop via OnTheMarket.

A stunning period cottage beautifully extended to create an exceptional family home, whilst retaining its cosy cottage feel.

For sale with Hobbs Parker via OnTheMarket.

Elegance and character grace every corner of Meadow Barn with working fireplaces, sunlit conservatory and delightful valley views.

For sale with Gaudin & Co via OnTheMarket.

A meticulously restored five-bedroom residence with luxurious master suite, one-bedroom apartment and landscaped gardens with sea views.

For sale with Thompsons via OnTheMarket.

A three-bedroom detached character home with shepherd’s huts located in the garden, offering the potential to earn additional income.

For sale with Chancellors via OnTheMarket.

An attractive Grade II-listed Georgian house with off-street parking and a large private garden to the rear, located in Twyford.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket.

An attractive and particularly spacious three double bedroom semi-detached cottage with a large garden backing onto fields.

For sale with Wood & Pilcher via OnTheMarket.

An elegant country house with superb barn conversion and paddock, in a stunning but accessible rural Dumfriesshire location.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket.

An enchanting five-bedroom detached Grade II-listed Georgian country home with paddocks totalling 2.4 acres and three holiday cottages.

For sale with Bennet Samways via OnTheMarket.

This pretty two-bedroom Grade II-listed cottage is in the heart of the highly sought-after village of Lartington.

For sale with GSC Grays via OnTheMarket.

A country kitchen and a sitting room with open fire at this lovely character cottage, equally ideal as a home, holiday house or investment property.

For sale with J.R. Hopper via OnTheMarket.