‘The second cosiest cottage in Britain’ is on the market in Wiltshire

With its attractive period features and impeccable styling, Faerie Cottage is as idyllic as they come.

Cottages don’t get much more chocolate box than Faerie Cottage, a thatched home in West Overton, Wiltshire, not far from the popular market town of Marlborough. This tastefully-decorated three-bedroom cottage is for sale via Hamptons at £695,000.

Given how pretty the place is, it’s little wonder that this enchanting home once came second in an article in The Times which attempted to list the ‘top 20 cosiest cottages in Britain’.

As an aside… how on earth do they judge these things? Not least because the number one pick, Cove Cottage in Sennen Cove, while very lovely indeed, isn’t quite what we’d expect of the word ‘cosy’.

Anyway, there’s no denying that Faerie Cottage it rightfully high in the list, and unsurprisingly has found its way into all sorts of home and lifestyle magazines over the years. And now here it is in Country Life.

Built during the 17th century, the cottage is full of attractive period features, including exposed beams and shuttered windows.

One quirk of this home is that it doesn’t actually feature a hallway or landing. Instead, the ground and first floors comprise a series of interconnecting rooms.

The kitchen lies at the heart of the cottage. It boasts a popular Belfast sink, integrated appliances, and plenty of cream cupboards to stash away unsightly kitchenware so you can take your pics for Instagram without clutter in the background.

While the house is small it finds space for a well-equipped scullery and cloak/shower room off to one side of the kitchen, a sought-after room for any busy family.

On the other side of the kitchen is a cosy sitting room, with a wood-burning stove housed in the original brick fireplace and a neat window seat. Who wouldn’t want to curl up here to read a good book or enjoy the views of the garden?

Two sets of staircases lead directly to bedrooms at either end of the cottage. Meanwhile, a bathroom with an enviable standalone bath and a third bedroom are sandwiched in the middle.

The cottage sits within a pretty garden bursting with plants. There’s also a patio, perfect for alfresco dining, situated between two original outbuildings.

The village of West Overton is a popular spot in the Upper Kennet Valley, a part of Wiltshire which, while still an idyllic rural setting, is still commuter belt territory. There are regular trains from nearby Pewsey to London Paddington, and junctions 14 or 15 of the M4 motorway are close too. Bath, Salisbury and Newbury are all within a 30-mile radius.

The cottage is currently on the market via Hamptons for £695,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.