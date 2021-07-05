A ‘compact’ estate, nestled near the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, that offers wonderful additional income streams

Country sports require a lot of space, and land — and luckily that's just what Coves House has.

If, by chance, you find yourself in the market for a ‘compact estate’ that offers numerous income streams, then look no further than Coves House, currently on the market for £1.5 million via Finest Properties and Merit Estates.

Any potential new owner of Grade II*-listed, six-bedroom Coves House—by the River Wear near the charming market town of Wolsingham, which is on the edge of the North Pennines—should benefit from a diverse income stream that includes a B&B in the west wing, a two-bedroom cottage available to rent, an event venue and ‘bunkhouse’ to sleep up to 14 people and a sizeable campsite, not to mention various agricultural and equestrian buildings and the farm, which is run from a converted stable block.

The estate’s 66½ acres include 45 acres of meadow and permanent pasture, plus plenty of wooded copses and ponds to fuel a small shoot and stalking.

Coves House is currently for sale via Finest Properties and Merit Estates for £1.5 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Wolsingham: What you need to know

Location: Wolsingham is located in Weardale, County Durham, near the River Wear. It is approximately 15 miles/30 minute drive from Durham, with stations in Wolsingham, Frosterley and Stanhope which are served by the Weardale railway.

Atmosphere: Wolsingham is a small market town and official ‘Walkers and Welcome’ town too — thanks to its close proximity to the Durham Dales. The town is well equipped with shops, restaurants, cafes, hotels and pubs.

Things to do: The town holds an annual agricultural show which proves popular with locals and attracts visitors from further afield, but the main attraction is the surrounding landscape of the Durham Dales. There are numerous forest walks, plus Tunstall Reservoir walks, which allow you to take in the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. For those looking for more of a buzz, then Newcastle is also situated nearby — and home to some of the best bars in the UK.

Schools: Wolsingham Primary School, Frosterley Primary School and both good primary options, with Wolsingham School for secondary.

