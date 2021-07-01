An incredible chapel conversion that pulls off the trick of blending cosiness and comfort with the building’s innate grandeur

Chapel House in Winslow, near Buckingham, combines original features with plenty of living space and magnificent rural views.

Buyers looking for a property with a difference should look at Chapel House, in Winslow, Buckinghamshire: this five-bedroom house, which is on the market with Knight Frank at an asking price of £1.5 million, was originally a chapel.

Converting a chapel is a tricky job: how much do you keep the original feel? How much fo you make the new place feel like a home? In this case, they’ve veered towards the latter, and we have to say this conversion is one of the cosiest converted churches we’ve ever seen — yet they have still kept intact many original features, including the former belfry.

The 4,400sq ft interiors are arranged across three floors. The main rooms are all on the ground floor, which harbours a magnificent open-plan kitchen, dining and living area.

There is also a separate sitting room and five bedrooms, including the large master suite with its dressing room and fine bathroom — not to mention leaded, stone-mullioned windows highlighted with stained glass elements.

The first floor is entirely taken up by a striking family room, while the top floor houses a study and enjoys long views across the surrounding countryside from all four sides.

The gardens — very private, which is unusual for a property set in the middle of a market town — are arranged into two courtyard areas, with paved terraces and a small lawn.

Chapel House is for sale at £1.5 million via Knight Frank — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Winslow: What you need to know

Location: Winslow is situated 6.4 miles from Buckingham, 11.1 from Aylesbury and 28.5 from Oxford

Winslow is situated 6.4 miles from Buckingham, 11.1 from Aylesbury and 28.5 from Oxford Atmosphere : A market town, Winslow combines period thatched houses, the market square (there’s still a weekly market) and cattle markets with a good selection of shops, restaurants and pubs.

: A market town, Winslow combines period thatched houses, the market square (there’s still a weekly market) and cattle markets with a good selection of shops, restaurants and pubs. Things to do : Walking, cycling and riding routes abound in the glorious countryside that surrounds Winslow, while Buckingham and, a little farther, oxford, provide a huge range of culture and entertainment opportunities.

: Walking, cycling and riding routes abound in the glorious countryside that surrounds Winslow, while Buckingham and, a little farther, oxford, provide a huge range of culture and entertainment opportunities. Schools: There is plenty of choice, both locally and a little further afield, with the Royal Latin School in Buckingham, Aylesbury High for Girls, Aylesbury Grammar School for Boys and The Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School in Aylesbury, plus Akeley Wood and Stowe and, in Oxford, Lynehams, The Dragon School, Oxford High School, Ashfold Preparatory School and St Edward’s.

