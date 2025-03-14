A crenellated folly, seven bedrooms and 20 acres in the glorious Welsh landscape

Folly, by its very definition, means ‘a lack of good sense or foolishness’. It is used, in my opinion, incorrectly. People always assume an act of folly is a bad thing, because it is unserious. But just because something is foolish, or unserious, does not mean it is not fun. And we can all do with some more fun.

That is why I, and it would seem many others, enjoy the architectural folly, a ‘costly ornamental building with no practical purpose’. All the great eccentrics of the past (and, indeed, present) had follies, for no other reason than it is fun to make ornamental buildings that are nice to look at. If you would like to join them, perhaps Penybont Hall, for sale with Fine and Country, might be up your street. Priced at £1.25 million.

There is a lot going on at Penybont Hall, which is good. The Grade II-listed home stands in about 20 acres of gardens and woodland, and originally dates from the mid-18th-century, but has been remodelled several times. It features seven bedrooms in the main property, with an additional two bedrooms in a semi-detached annexe. It comes with a folly.

The folly was built by a previous owner, John Percy Severn, who was also once the High Sheriff of Radnorshire. I do not know why he built a folly, and I believe it would be rude to ask. Not everything in life needs an explanation.

The main property has been in the care of a family since 1984, and has been a loving family home since that time. ‘Our six grandchildren have had wonderful times here - quad biking on the lawns, building dens in the woods and having sleepovers with their friends in the treehouse and Folly,’ not the owners. ‘Our two children and grandson have had their wedding celebrations in marquees on the front lawn, and we have frequently hosted charity events here.’

Said owners have also undertaken extensive renovations, meaning the property is in superb condition with a wealth of period features. New owners might wish to do some modernisations, depending on their tastes.

Highlights of the interiors include the large snooker room, and the elegant lounge, which is connected to the dining room. It’s a very traditional house, both in its layout and design, and was once even larger, with 30% demolished during the 1950s.

The folly is an expression of eccentricity, of joy. Looking at this property and its magical surroundings, it fits in superbly with the character of this magical home in mid-Wales.

Penybont Hall is for sale with Fine & Country for £1.25 million. For more information and pictures, click here