A crumbling, one bedroom wreck with an energy efficiency rating of 1 out of 100, yours for £2.25 million… but what a location

The opportunity to create a dream home in Maida Vale's most sought after mews doesn't come along all that often, but for the right developer (and the right budget) this would be an opportunity too good to miss.

Let’s not sugar coat this — Pindock Mews, currently on the market with Lurot Brand for £2.25 million — is in need of a serious renovation.

Very serious. This is only the second time in the last five years that we’ve come across a property scoring just 1 point on the official energy rating scale.

But looking past the chipped plaster walls, patched ceiling tiles and that pretty shocking energy rating, it’s easy to see the potential that this property has to offer.

Sitting in the middle of the mews, amongst neatly painted garage doors and balconies brimming with flowers is the tired — yes, but equally quaint and characterfully rustic house that would make for an amazing restoration project in Maida Vale’s most popular mews, where Boy George once lived.

The freehold property is currently configured as a one bedroom, 1,484 sq ft house with a large double garage and open-plan kitchen/living space and has been the home to the current owner for 40 years.

With all the necessary planning and consents, the slightly shabby mews house has the potential to be transformed into accommodation that spans three-four floors with 2,700 sq ft of living space. Quite the upgrade.

The mews is located in the heart of the Maida Vale conservation area, connecting Warwick Avenue and Castellain Road, and a short walk from Little Venice and Regent’s Canal.

Pindock Mews is currently for sale via Lurot Brand at an asking price of £2.25 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for more details.

Maida Vale: What you need to know

Location: Maida Vale is located in West London and is part of the City of Westminster. The three closest underground stations are Warwick Avenue, Maida Vale and Royal Oak and provide Bakerloo, Hammersmith & City and Circle line connections.

Atmosphere: Home to the BBC’s Maida Vale studio and also many large Victorian and Edwardian mansion blocks, the area is a highly-sought after area to live with a thriving community feel and popular high street.

Things to do: The southern part of Maida Vale is known as ‘Little Venice’ and home to many house boats. Visit the Canal Cafe Theatre, the Warwick Castle Pub or catch the waterbus service from Little Venice eastwards around Regents Park towards Camden Town.

Schools: St Saviour’s C of E Primary School and Ark Atwood Primary Academy both received outstanding ofsted reviews. Maida Vale Secondary School recently opened in 2020 and the Paddington Academy is also nearby.

See more property for sale in the area.