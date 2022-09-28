A delightful 16th century home in Bedfordshire that is wonderfully set up for family living

Elegant interiors, delightful gardens and plenty of bedrooms make The Old Rectory, in the village of Westoning, a perfect family home.

The end of summer always comes with a bittersweet sting; a crisp chill has suddenly filled the air, the mornings are noticeably darker — and as someone unhelpfully pointed out recently, we’ve had our last 7pm sunset until next year. The days of splashing about in outdoor swimming pools are also behind us, as bronze leaves scatter around them and temperatures threaten to numb extremities.

Nevertheless, there is plenty to enjoy with the changing seasons: a mega crop of blackberries, for starters, September sunsets and, for the likes of The Old Rectory, in the village of Westoning in Bedfordshire, a fantastic indoor pool which makes year-round swimming a top priority.

The seven-bedroom property is currently on the market via Michael Graham with a guide price of £2 million. Noted for its architectural and historical importance, the handsome, 16th century family home offers an abundance of interesting and period features, with intricate marble fireplaces, sash windows and decorate cornices.

Reception rooms are plentiful and comfortably sized, with tall ceilings and lots of natural light. The farmhouse-style kitchen is centred around a forest green Aga and features a stable door opening out to the garden beyond. Adjoining the kitchen are the dining room and utility room, while across the spacious hallway you’ll find a drawing room, sitting room (with a Queen Anne marble fireplace) and a large family room/study.

All seven bedrooms are located on the first floor, accessed via the sweeping Georgian staircase. The master is fitted as an ensuite and there are two further shared bath/shower rooms. Attic space on the second floor provides excellent storage options should you run out of space in the two workshops, garage and wood store, all of which are located outside and adjacent to the property.

The indoor pool is situated in a large ‘leisure complex’, where you will also find a sauna, bathroom and utility.

The Old Rectory stands in 1.75 acres of lush verdant gardens, formed of a tennis court, rose garden; a large pond, cornfield meadow, formal lawns, herbaceous borders and mature trees.

Recommended videos for you

The village of Westoning is home to a butcher, a village shop, two great pubs and a lower school. Flitwick and Harlington stations are both located two miles away and run a Thameslink service into London St. Pancras and the city.

Harlington Lower School, Westoning Lower School and Flitwick Lower School are all within a two mile radius. For secondary, there is Harlington Upper School.

The Old Rectory is currently on the market via Michael Graham with a guide price of £2 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.