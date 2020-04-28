A dreamlike castle for sale set on a hillside overlooking a sweep of river in one of the most beautiful areas of Britain

Glandyfi Castle was built to impress 200 years ago — and it still manages to do so today.

We’ll get the elephant out of the room early when talking about Glandyi Castle, because otherwise we’re going to get swept away by the utterly idyllic lifestyle that a place like this — for sale via Strutt & Parker at £2.85m — offers the buyer on the lookout for a country home.

That elephant, as you may have guessed from the name, is location: if you’re looking for a place that’s a straightforward commute, then keep looking. The station at nearby Machynlleth will not so much whisk you to London as stir you there gently — it’s a 4hr 30min journey. Driving will be no quicker, and even getting to the nearest cities, Birmingham or Cardiff, will take you most of three hours.

With that out of the way, it’s time to enjoy what you do get with this magnificent, 19th-century Regency Gothic castle, standing high on a tree-covered hillside above a graceful curve of the Dovey Estuary.

It’s a ten-bedroom, ten-bathroom, five-reception room home stretching to almost 9,000sq ft of space, all set within 31 acres of truly spectacular Welsh beauty.

The castle was built by a man named George Jeffreys on land bought by his grandfather, Edward, a Shrewsbury man who made a fortune in silver and lead mining in the 18th century.

It was a house built to impress, and 200 years on it still does — not least with the medieval-style atrium fitted with a stunning new glass roof.

There are also wood-panelled rooms, period details throughout and a master suite with high ceiling, fireplace and an extraordinary octagonal bathroom with a circular bath in the centre.

That bathroom isn’t the only octagonal room: downstairs, the library mirrors the eight-sided shape, while there is also a pink marble fireplace, Gothic-style windows and a coved ceiling that would have made even John Nash smile.

Outside, the grounds are a mix of formal lawns, woodland, and paddocks; and if you’re after a project, there’s a Victorian walled garden, which has fallen into disrepair, crying out for a sympathetic hand to restore it to glory.

Beyond the main house there’s also a series of outbuildings — barns, garaging, workshops and so on — as well as a separate, two-bedroom lodge which would be ideal for family, staff or as a holiday let.

And that location? Well, the gorgeous coastal towns of Aberdovey and Aberystwyth (with its university) are close by, with their charm, fine beaches and golf courses, as well as some superb pubs and restaurants nearby. And what with everybody working from home all the time right now, maybe putting up with that lengthy commute once a week wouldn’t be such a difficulty after all…

Glandyfi Castle is for sale via Strutt & Parker at £2.85m — see more pictures and details.