A dreamy thatched property in North Hertfordshire which allows you to balance life in the country and work in the city

Live the best of both worlds at Grade II listed The Old Mill Cottage, near the small Hertfordshire village of Rushden.

Although requiring a bit more upkeep on top, thatched cottages effortlessly instil a sense of magic that seems to radiate through the walls and out through their honey-coloured roofs.

The Old Mill Cottage is clearly no exception, with its sleepy dormers, thick thatch rooftop and hidden balcony that overlooks the garden.

Found in the sleepy village of Mill End, near Rushden in North Hertfordshire, the three-bed house is described by Cheffins — the agents overseeing the sale — as ‘immaculate’, having been subject to recent renovation works that elevate the charming interiors without compromising the historic charm and style.

Grade II Listed and on the market via Cheffins with a guide price of £1.2 million, it has all the features you could hope to find inside: parquet flooring, plenty of exposed beams, feature fireplaces and spacious rooms, which, when met with fresh bathrooms and bright interiors, creates an altogether calming, timeless environment.

A particularly unique element is the sheltered balcony that can be accessed via one of the bedrooms on the first floor, which enjoys really idyllic views across the garden. The remaining first-floor bedroom shares a shower room, while a potential third bedroom (which could also function as a study) is located on the ground floor.

With a spacious living/dining room, cute kitchen, glazed garden room and separate garage (with a bathroom), The Old Mill Cottage is ideal for couples and small families alike. However, there is planning permission in place to convert the separate storage barn/stable into a single-storey annexe, which opens up further accommodation options or the possibility to create a home studio or separate office space.

The gardens are just as idyllic as the property itself, amounting to 3.89 acres. A mix of paved patio areas, gravelled al fresco dining spaces, a timber storage shed, mature trees, flower beds and lawn complete the space. There is also a field set slightly further back from the formal garden.

Rushden is a small village (roughly 200 residents according to the local village website), with many houses dating back to the 16th century. Although there is no shop, there is a village hall, church, garden centre, and pub. It’s located about five miles from the market town of Buntingford and just over five miles from Baldock which has a train station that runs services into London St Pancras in under an hour.

