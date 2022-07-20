A fabulous home set within the historic walls of a Grade I listed Tudor mansion in Gloucestershire

This irresistible property occupies the central wing of Siston Court and is bursting to the brim with character and charm. From the floor-to-ceiling windows to the farmhouse-style kitchen, there is plenty here to make you fall in love with the place.

We wonder what books occupied the bedside tables of Queen Anne of Denmark, who stayed at Siston Court in 1613, Edward, Prince of Wales, in the early 20th century, or Oliver Cromwell in 1642, who apparently left his boots behind.

The Grade I-listed Elizabethan house at Mangotsfield hosted Land Girls in the Second World War, after which it was divided into six homes.

Currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.25 million, this four-bedroom property occupies the central wing and has been beautifully cared for by book-loving owners; both handsome reception hall and study double as libraries.

The farmhouse-style kitchen, complete with Aga, is Instagram-worthy and the private walled garden is well stocked with roses, peonies, fruit and vegetables, with a spring meadow of bluebells, daffodils and primroses; mature trees and hedges, such as copper beech, flowering cherry, yew, quince, apple, medlar and mulberry, pepper the grounds. Bristol and Bath are both close by.

Mangotsfield: What you need to know

Location: South Gloucestershire, about 6 miles from Bristol and 11.5 miles from Bath.

Atmosphere: The area is well-equipped with shops, supermarkets and restaurants and is home to a local football club.

Things to do: The town’s wonderful location means that Bristol and Bath are just a short drive away. Visit Bristol for its bustling city life, where centuries of history and cobbled roads meet with world-famous street art and a lively music scene. Bath offers an equally rich experience, with its historic baths and wonderful restaurants.

Schools: Mangotsfield Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted and Pucklechurch C of E VC Primary School is rated ‘good.’ There is a secondary in the area — Mangotsfield School — but it requires improvement. Other secondary options that are located in Bristol are Queen Elizabeth’s Hospital, Clifton College and Bristol Cathedral Choir School.

