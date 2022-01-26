A fairytale cottage in Hampshire, with exposed beams and long country views, in the heart of Jane Austen’s Hampshire

Grade II-listed Fern Cottage originally dates from the 17th century and has kept intact its original charm.
Set in the east Hampshire village of Upper Froyle — about four miles from Alton and six from Jane Austen’s Chawton – delightful Fern Cottage looks straight out of a fairy tale.
Originally dating from the 17th-century and listed Grade II, it is now on the market with Knight Frank at an asking price of £620,000.
The 987sq ft interiors have plenty of exposed beams throughout and, downstairs, two reception rooms off a galleried kitchen.
On the first floor, three vaulted bedrooms peep out beneath the thatch towards the lovely countryside.
The lovely gardens are mainly laid to lawn and take in magnificent rural views.
fern Cottage is for sale at £625,000 via Knight Frank — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.
Upper Froyle: What you need to know
- Location: The village of Upper Froyle is three miles from Bentley, which has a direct train service to London Waterloo
- Atmosphere: The parish of Upper and Lower Froyle has a church and two pubs (one in Upper and one in Lower Froyle respectively), with a shop and post office in nearby Bentley. Other shopping and entertainment opportunities are available in Alton
- Things to do: The countryside around Upper Froyle is perfect for walking and riding — don’t miss the Pilgrims’ Way linking Winchester to Canterbury (or only a part of it). Visit Jane Austen’s house in Chawton and take the children to Birdworld or to the Alice Holt Forest (which has a Go Ape). Golf is available at many local clubs, including Alton, Farnham Park and Blacknest. There’s sailing at Frensham and racing within easy-ish reach at Sandown, Ascot and Newbury
- Schools: Binsted Church of England Primary School is rated good by Ofsted, while Treloar College and Bentley Church of England Primary School are both rated Outstanding. The wider area also has plenty of good schools, such as Alton Convent, Frensham Heights, Lord Wandsworth, Highfield, Edgeborough, Amesbury and St Edmunds.Find more properties in the area.