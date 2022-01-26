A fairytale cottage in Hampshire, with exposed beams and long country views, in the heart of Jane Austen’s Hampshire

Grade II-listed Fern Cottage originally dates from the 17th century and has kept intact its original charm.

Set in the east Hampshire village of Upper Froyle — about four miles from Alton and six from Jane Austen’s Chawton – delightful Fern Cottage looks straight out of a fairy tale.

Originally dating from the 17th-century and listed Grade II, it is now on the market with Knight Frank at an asking price of £620,000.

The 987sq ft interiors have plenty of exposed beams throughout and, downstairs, two reception rooms off a galleried kitchen.

On the first floor, three vaulted bedrooms peep out beneath the thatch towards the lovely countryside.

The lovely gardens are mainly laid to lawn and take in magnificent rural views.

fern Cottage is for sale at £625,000 via Knight Frank — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Upper Froyle: What you need to know