A fantastic opportunity to own an island home on the River Thames in Surrey, complete with a private beach

Disregard any pre-conceived notions you may have of the Thames — this is riverside living with a healthy sprinkle of luxury.

Nestled amongst Willow trees, surrounded by the River Thames, sits Island House — a stunning mid-century property with a lot to offer. The five bedroom, waterside house is currently on the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £2.75 million.

Where do we begin — the location itself is surely the focal feature of this property. After all, you’d be living on Wheatleys Eyot — an island with only 20 other properties, sole vehicular access over your own private bridge, 350m of river frontage, two moorings, including a 62ft deep water private mooring, oh, and a private beach — perfect for launching kayaks, paddle boards and rowing boats onto the backwaters.

Located between the house and a large outbuilding is a large, heated swimming pool, which leads to a bar, sauna and gym. There is also an orchard with mature fruit trees and river frontage, a vegetable garden, large lawn and a Koi fish pond. The leisure facilities and activities that this property offers, are quite literally, endless.

However, if you thought this property was all location, location, location… think again. Inside, the impeccable interiors make this house a haven, with riverside living the sole focus. From almost every room, there are views out to the river and surrounding island.

You enter the house into a large, modern space, which has direct access to the gardens and river. The two ‘hearts’ of the home are shared between the open-plan kitchen/dining room and the main reception room, which boasts impressive double height ceilings, large doors to the garden and a large fireplace. A family room and bedroom suite make up the remainder of the ground floor.

Upstairs on the first floor is ‘The Look-out’ — a one bed apartment that has separate access, having previously been used as an AirBnB, it also offers plenty of flexible living options within the home.

Also on the first floor are two further bedrooms, a shared family bathroom, a large, informal living area and a large, sumptuous master suite, complete with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.

Having only come to market once before, this really is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Island House is currently for sale via Knight Frank for £2.75 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for more details.

Sunbury-on-Thames: What you need to know

Location: Sunbury-on-Thames is located on the north bank of the River Thames, 13 miles south west from central London.

Atmosphere: The village has a thriving community, with lots of green spaces to enjoy and excellent rail links into London Waterloo (30 minutes) and is also a 15 minute drive into Richmond.

Things to do: Due to its waterside location, many of the activities on offer revolve around this, including sailing, rowing and white water canoeing. There is an annual Sunbury regatta and lots of little pubs and restaurants along the river that can all be accessed via boat. There are also a number of great restaurants, cafes and a golf course.

Schools: Due to its superb location, there are countless schools in the area and slightly further afield, including Groveland Primary School, Hawkedale Primary School and Hampton School for secondary.

See more property for sale in the area.