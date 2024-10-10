A four-bedroom home in a Cornish valley that opens up like a Tardis

Mill Cottage in the Red River Valley looks achingly rural on the outside, but is gloriously refurbished for modern family living on the inside.

We probably write about properties in Cornwall a bit too much on this website, but there’s something about the county that just has a pull over me. Maybe it’s all the beaches, or the rolling hills and just the endless fields of green. Maybe it’s because I live in the capital and deep down hold a dream of just getting as far away from it all as possible: away from the cars and the people and the busyness.

Maybe one day I will. If I do, I’d like to live somewhere like Mill Cottage, which sits in splendid rural bliss on the upper reaches of the Red River Valley Nature Reserve, just 2 miles from Godrevy beach. It’s for sale for £1.15 million with Lillicrap Chilcott.

Not only is Mill Cottage in the right spot, it also looks the part. How can you say no to a two-storey stone cottage with wisteria growing on the exterior?

But behind that deliciously rustic exterior is a refurbished, remodelled and extended four-bedroom family home. A Cornish Tardis, if you will.

And not just any old renovation either. Take a look at that magnificent David Salisbury orangery: not only is it dual aspect with windows for days, but that skylight must be one of the biggest I’ve ever seen. It must be an incredible space to spend time in both rain or shine.

The property also benefits from an entrance hall, sitting room and dining room, while on the first floor you’ll find the four bedrooms, including the principal with en-suite.

Outside, the property comes with two acres, to which the current owners have completed significant groundworks to improve the drainage, while the gardens themselves are a mix of lawned areas, well-stocked borders and a woodland area with a path.

The property also benefits from a large triple garage/workshop, on the first floor of which you will find further accommodation in an annexe, which offers a further bedroom for guests or unruly relatives/children.

Mill Cottage is for sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for £1.15 million. For more information and pictures, click here