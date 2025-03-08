A £15m Kensington penthouse with a Mediterranean-style ‘garden in the sky’
Arranged over the fifth and sixth floors of a Victorian mansion block, the immaculate apartment has views that stretch as far as Battersea Power Station.
When you’re fed up with London’s busy streets, where better to unwind than a Mediterranean oasis? Well, that is surprisingly feasible with this sprawling Kensington penthouse that boasts a Mediterranean-style ‘garden in the sky’.
The private roof terrace, which sits at the top of a late Victorian red brick mansion block on Sheffield Terrace, features terracotta-tiled accents, what look like olive trees, and an overall distinctly Mediterranean vibe.
But while you don’t get a Mediterranean vista, you do get pretty exceptional views of the London skyline, including the chimneys of the iconic Battersea Power Station. That’s thanks in part to the building’s location at one of the highest points in the neigbourhood. The five-bedroom penthouse is on sale for £14,750,000 with Savills.
Constructed in 1961 following instructions to create a ‘garden in the sky’, the property was fully renovated during the pandemic years. It now offers the ‘best that 21st century living has to offer’, according to Savills. This immaculate home has a neutral sophisticated colour palette and some very sleek joinery.
The penthouse is arranged over the top two floors — fifth and sixth — of Campden House. And it’s the upper floor that is the star of the show here. It’s dominated by a vast reception room with direct access through sliding doors to that terrace. In fact, the entire southern frontage, which extends to 121 ft, has full-height windows. There’s also a kitchen, loo, and office on this floor too.
The fifth floor is more of the living ‘hub’. This is where you’ll find the kitchen and dining room, utility room, study, reading nook, and a sitting room.
As you’ll have gathered, this is not a run-of-the-mill home. So, you probably won’t be surprised to learn that the principal bedroom has ‘his and hers’ dressing rooms, ensuite bathroom, and another private roof terrace. There are four further bedrooms, two of which have ensuites.
Campden House comes with the only direct access communal garden in the W8 postcode, a resident porter service, and a ‘reputation for providing grand accommodation in a discreet atmosphere’, says Savills.
It’s sandwiched between Holland Park and Kensington Gardens. Chichi shops and restaurants as well as various transport links are on the doorstep.
Stephen Holmes, a director within Savills Kensington, says: ‘This is an exceptional penthouse apartment at Campden House and arguably one of the most remarkable lateral homes in Kensington.’
He adds: ‘Inside, no detail has been overlooked. From the elegant marble-clad bathrooms to the striking modern spiral staircase, bespoke finishes and air-conditioning throughout, the level of craftsmanship is second to none — meeting the expectations of the most discerning buyers.’
The apartment is for sale with Savills for £14,750,000. For more information and pictures, click here.
