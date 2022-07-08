A ‘Georgian gem’ in the Lake District that is on the market for the first time ever

Broadgate House is a refined, 19th-century property with enormous character, located in the picturesque Lake District National Park. Penny Churchill takes a look.

Within the Lake District National Park proper, James Denne of Knight Frank in Melrose seeks ‘offers in excess of £2.25 million’ for another Georgian gem, the Grade II-listed Broadgate House, which stands in 1¾ acres of private gardens and pasture surrounded by the scenic wooded landscape of the surrounding Broadgate Estate, three miles from the pretty village of Broughton-in-Furness and 10 miles from Coniston.

Broadgate House is a classic example of the handsome houses built in the Lake District during the first quarter of the 19th century, this one on the occasion of the marriage of John Lewthwaite and Nancy Birkbank in 1820. The house has been in Lewthwaite family ownership ever since and is now on the market for the first time in its history.

Its position to the east of Black Combe Fell provides panoramic views of the Duddon Estuary, described by Wordsworth as: ‘Majestic Duddon, over smooth flat sands / Gliding in silence with unfettered sweep.’

Built of rendered stone under a slate roof, Broadgate House is full of charm and character, with a wealth of original interior features including an elegant staircase, large doorways, fine cornicing, working shutters and generous proportions throughout.

Now in need of what Mr Denne calls ‘a generational face-lift’, the 8,443sq ft house has four reception rooms, a kitchen, cellar, 10 bedrooms and five bathrooms, plus outbuildings and an old laundry and apple store with potential for conversion to self-contained secondary accommodation.

Broadgate House is currently on the market via Knight Frank for offers over £2.25 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Thwaites: What you need to know

Location: Near the Duddon Valley, on the edge of the Duddon Estuary in the Lake District National Park.

Atmosphere: The River Duddon runs through the small village, which is home to a large church. There are several hotels and lodges in the area, and day-to-day amenities can be found in the nearby coastal town of Millom.

Things to do: Visit Millom to get a taste of the coastal town’s mining past, or head to the nearby village of Haverigg for its sandy beaches. The Lake District National Park offers fantastic walking, trekking and scrambling routes, suitable for all levels and is home to some of the most spectacular scenery in the country.

Schools: The local primary, Thwaites School, ‘requires improvement’, according to Ofsted reviews, as does Millom School. There are some excellent options in the wider area, however, with Sedbergh School, Windemere School and Lime House School.

