Can’t decide between a dream home in North or South Cornwall? This delightful mini-estate offers the best of both

With a 5 star-rated letting business, plenty of adaptable accommodation and stunning grounds which have previously hosted bespoke weddings, Cosawes Barton proves that it is so much more than a collection of lovely properties.

The Cornwall craze seems far from over, with many buyers still eager to get their hands on a place in the south west to call their own. Whether attracting new buyers or second home owners, the region has been catapulted even more so into the limelight in the past few years, with holiday rental prices mirroring those you’d find abroad and the property market continuing its upward trajectory.

Sure to cause ripples of excitement is Cosawes Barton, a compact country estate, which joins the market via Lillicrap Chilcott with a guide price of £3.25 million.

Located in an idyllic rural position, near the small village of Ponsanooth, the estate is ideally situated just a few miles from Redruth, Falmouth, Truro and Helston.

Its position means that both the south and north coast of Cornwall can be easily reached, opening up an endless array of gold sandy beaches and world-class watersports and sailing opportunities.

Its central and coveted location is considered so perfect — so the agents tell us — that historically this estate has been sold off-market, or to an offer on the first day of marketing. So its emergence onto the open market is something of a rare opportunity to acquire this prime piece of real estate.

The principal property is an unlisted country house, dating from circa 1600 which offers four double bedrooms and elegant, spacious accommodation within. With a large breakfast room leading off from the kitchen, plus a generous mezzanine area on the first floor, the house would suit family living.

Next on the line-up is Cosawes Barton Cottage: a sweet stone and slate, detached property offering two double bedrooms. The cottage has been let out for the past ten years and offers any new owners the opportunity to continue to do so, or to use as multi-generational living space for extended families.

Completing the accommodation are three wonderful and unique barn conversions, each offering three bedrooms, two bathrooms and ample living space. Each barn benefits from a private, enclosed garden with parking. Again, these could be rented as a short-term letting business, or for personal use.

The current owners have successfully run a holiday letting business (earning several Cornwall Tourism awards) as well as developing a reputation as a bespoke wedding venue for small, country house weddings. All this could of course be developed further should new owners wish.

The grounds surrounding the estate amount to 12 acres of manicured lawns, flower beds and mature wooded banks, as well as a field which would be ideal for equestrian use.

Within the village of Ponsanooth you’ll find everything you need for day-to-day life, with a village store, local pub and a well-regarded primary and secondary school nearby.

The thriving harbour town of Falmouth (just five miles away) is a sailing and watersports mecca, thanks to its deep water harbour on the Fal Estuary. The buzzy centre is full of art galleries, pubs, fantastic restaurants and the award-winning National Maritime Museum.

Seven miles up the road, you’ll find the Cathedral City of Truro which is the commercial and shopping centre of Cornwall.

There are a number of excellent schools here, with Truro High School and Truro School both considered the best in Cornwall.

Rail links run from Penryn and Perranwell stations (both two miles away) operating on the Great Western Railway line, with services to Plymouth, Exeter and London Paddington.

Recommended videos for you

In short, Cosawes Barton is a true gem, with a ready-made lucrative letting and wedding business, in one of the best locations in Cornwall, and its arrival onto the open market will no doubt entice buyers looking to move just in time for the summer season.

Cosawes Barton is currently on the market via Lillicrap Chilcott with a guide price of £3.25 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.