A glorious East Sussex farmhouse in six acres with outstanding period interiors and a big pond

Five bedrooms and plenty of space is the name of the game at this property near Herstmonceux.

This week in homes with preposterously large rooms, we are heading down to Herstmonceux in East Sussex, for something extremely exciting. Now, you might be thinking that this home looks like it has a perfectly normal roof. But have you had a look at the roof to the rear of the property?

Now that’s a big roof. As well as that glorious tiled toupé, there is much to love at this property on Chilsham Lane. For sale with John D Wood & Co. for offers over £1.25 million, the property is listed Grade II, dates from the early 17th century and is glorious both inside and outside.

Arranged over three floors, the accommodation offers five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four sitting rooms over some 4,500sq ft, and is elegantly presented in a frame of period beauty, with exposed beams aplenty. Here are some exposed beams in a bedroom.

Here are some exposed beams in another bedroom.

Here are some exposed beams in the office. And sitting room. And so on.

That’s to say nothing of the beautiful fireplaces and the leaded windows. There is also a wonderful ‘garden hall’, a pantry and boot room. As Sussex farmhouses go, this one is straight on the money.

Outside, the property is approached by a sweeping drive, and is surrounded by large lawns bordered by mature trees. The gardens boast a deer proof vegetable garden (my mother will say no such thing exists, but I digress), a paved seating area perfect for alfresco dining and a wonderful pond, complete with fountain and waterfall.

We cannot, of course, forget the pleasant views of the surrounding countryside. All in all, about 6.3 acres.

The property also comes with planning permission for an existing outbuilding, currently used as a workshop/garden store, into a holiday let, and also permission to build a three-bay garage and a traditional greenhouse. There is also permission for a tractor and implement store, should you have any tractors or implements.

The village of Herstmonceux is 1.5 miles away, providing a range of shops and a primary school, while Polegate mainline station is 8 miles away, providing speedy access to London Victoria and London Bridge.

Chilsham Green Farm is for sale with John D Wood for offers over £1.25 million. For more information and pictures, click here