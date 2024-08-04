Seven gorgeous country homes, from £350k to £4.5m, as seen in Country Life

A Tudor home in Buckinghamshire and a superb Cumbrian mansion are among this week's highlights in our round-up of homes which have come to the market via Country Life.

A party barn, paddock and lake are among the joys of this magical Georgian country house.

Romantic as they come, thanks to the creeper-covered facade, formal gardens and beautiful rooms. This is really something.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

The Old Rectory, on the edge of Weston Colville, is a lovely family home in six acres, which includes paddock and tennis court.

Inside it’s bright, delightfully kept, with six bedrooms, games room and home office.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Utterly spectacular, this Tudor country house is set in 40 acres of parkland — this sale is not for the whole, but for the 4,283sq ft East Wing.

As well as communal gardens with pool and tennis courts, there are separate private gardens with stables.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

A country house with an intoxicating mix of old and new, where beamed ceilings in the living room mix with bi-fold doors in the kitchen-diner.

The gardens are a joy too — not least the lake, complete with a bench on which to sit and enjoy Nature.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

This historic country mansion, listed Grade II*, is a six-bedroom home of over 6,000sq ft in six acres.

Huge windows, original fireplaces, plaster ceilings and much more really make this a special home — and the grounds include a 14th century Pele Tower.

For sale with Hayward Tod. See more pictures and details for this property.