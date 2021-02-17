A Grade II-listed manor house set in a wildlife paradise in Wales

Dating from the 18th century and set in beautiful countryside, Cuffern Manor is an award-winning guest house that could be easily converted into a lavish family home.

Are you after a home, a business, or a bit of both? If it’s the latter, then Grade II-listed Cuffern Manor — in Roch, Pembrokeshire — could be ideal, especially for those who don’t mind rolling their sleeves up a bit.

This house, for sale at £850,000, sits in magnificent grounds just outside the boundary of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, within 3½ miles of the surfer’s paradise of Newgale Beach.

Listed on the Wales Heritage Register, it was built in 1770 by landowner John Rees Stokes and later became home to the Massy family, who held great fundraisers for the District Nurses’ fund.

The property, which is for sale through West Wales Finest Properties, is currently run as an eight-bedroom guest house, with two self-catered cottages, too, and is ripe for conversion back into an extensive family home.

A portico with Doric columns sets the tone right at the entrance, with the door opening onto the elegant hall that has kept intact its original staircase.

On the first floor are eight guest bedrooms, with the current owners’ accommodation (which includes three more bedrooms) on the second floor.

Additional accommodation is available in a self-contained apartment and in the two stone cottages, which have one and two bedrooms respectively.

The gardens and grounds surrounding the property are an immaculate mix of woodland and lawns and the shrub-lined driveway leading through the trees will surely never grow old.

The walled gardens combines delightful flower beds with vegetable beds and fruit bushes and trees.

This is very much a place for Nature, as the current owners explain, with ‘trees, the company of buzzards and red kites, the annual visit by large numbers of housemartins busying themselves with building nests and feeding their young in the eaves of the house and the spectacle of the starling murmurations each year’ providing endless enjoyment.

Cuffern Manor is for sale at £850,000 via West Wales Finest Properties — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Roch: What you need to know

Location: Roch stands halfway between the town of Haverfordwest and St David’s, which is Britain’s smallest city

Roch stands halfway between the town of Haverfordwest and St David’s, which is Britain’s smallest city Atmosphere Roch is just inland from Newgale beach and the sinuous sequence of dunes and cliffs that makes up the Pembrokeshire coastline. It has a castle that dates from Norman times and was the backdrop to a fierce battle between roundhead and cavaliers. It is now a luxury hotel.

Roch is just inland from Newgale beach and the sinuous sequence of dunes and cliffs that makes up the Pembrokeshire coastline. It has a castle that dates from Norman times and was the backdrop to a fierce battle between roundhead and cavaliers. It is now a luxury hotel. Things to do : Surf! Newgale Beach is famous for it. But for the non-surfers, there’s kayaking and walking along the Pembrokeshire Coast path or in the National Park

: Surf! Newgale Beach is famous for it. But for the non-surfers, there’s kayaking and walking along the Pembrokeshire Coast path or in the National Park Schools: The local primary is Roch Community SchoolFind more properties in the area.